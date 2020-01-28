Kylie Jenner is sharing new details about her daughter Stormi's birth back in 2018.

In a since-deleted video on her Instagram Story, the makeup mogul revealed she had her daughter induced and "45 minutes later," Stormi was born.

After talking about the release of the upcoming Kylie Cosmetics Stormi Collection, Kylie asked her fans: "Let me know if you guys want a labor delivery, pregnancy, YouTube video and tell you guys my whole story, the whole journey," Kylie said in the clip, per Daily Mail.

"I actually got induced," Kylie continued. "I thought I was going to have her on the second, 2-2-18, and she came early. They broke my water and I had her 45 minutes later. It was crazy."

The Stormi Collection launches on Feb. 1, Stormi's 2nd birthday. Kylie, who shares the toddler with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, has been teasing the new makeup collection on her Instagram. From what she's shown so far, the line will include lots of purple, pink and blue hues, along with butterflies and glitter galore.

A similar theme was present at Stormi's 2nd butterfly garden birthday party, which took place over the weekend. The over-the-top affair featured thousands of butterfly accents, stunning flower arrangements and a lavender-colored ball pit for the kids.

On Sunday, Kylie shared a series of photos from the party, including a sweet pic of her holding Stormi. The tiny tot was, of course, dressed for the theme, and wore a pale pink tulle dress covered with butterflies.

"Each day is a blessing with you 🦋☁️," Kylie captioned the post. "Thank you God for these moments. it was beautiful celebrating stormi x @kyliecosmetics launching 2.1.20 ⚡️"

