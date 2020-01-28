Zola the Stripper Gives Update on White Bitch and Pimp

Zola is giving the 4-1-1 on "White Bitch" and her pimp.

Back in 2015, Aziah "Zola" Wells chronicled a larger than life saga about her road trip from Detroit to Florida with a stripper – "White Bitch" Jessica – she just met at a Hooters and the stripper's pimp, all in a 148-tweet thread.

The epic tale went viral and is now the source material for the new movie "Zola," which premiered at Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, where cameras caught up with Zola to find out what happened to her captivating cohorts.

"I haven't spoken to her in years. I hear she's doing well though," Zola said of Jessica.

As for the pimp only known as "Z" in the Twitter story, Zola said, "He's actually in prison. Yea, he's in prison. He got arrested and he hasn't been out since."

Which might be for the best, since the pimp allegedly became violent with the ladies and shot a hustler in the online legend.

As for the Sundance contender, Zola said the portrayal of Jessica – who is called Stefani in the film and played by Riley Keough -- is "pretty accurate."

"I mean, I think she would like it. She would have to like it, I mean, if she likes herself, she'd like it," Zola explained.

Hollywood appears smitten with Zola, as she divulged a list of glitterati -- including Solange, Erykah Badu and Missy Elliot -- that have reached out to her since the outrageous story gained traction almost four years ago, and what advice they gave to her.

"To keep writing. That I am born to basically be a writer. That I'm confident that the way I speak and the way that I write is very unique."

At the time of the tweets, even Ava DuVernay -- director of "Selma" -- was enchanted, posting, "Drama, humor, action, suspense, character development. There's so much untapped talent in the hood."

Fun fact: Zola tweeted back, "I'm not from the hood tho Ava. Ima suburban bitch. Still love you tho."

As for who she would like to work with on another Tinseltown project, Zola exclaimed, "Somebody call Johnny Depp!"

