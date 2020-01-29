Amber Alert Issued For Newborn and Dad After Three Women Found Shot Dead in Miami

Police are hunting for a missing father and his newborn son following a triple homicide in Florida.

Miami-Dade Police issued an AMBER alert for 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro and his one-week-old son Andrew Caballeiro, who live at the home where the three victims were found on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers descended on the home on Southwest 187th Avenue around 4:45 P.M. after receiving a 911 call from a family member. The relative had tried calling the home but couldn't get a response; when they showed up in person they made the grim discovery.

All three victims were adult women, who had suffered gunshot wounds; police did not say if or how the three were related to each other. Ernesto Caballeiro is related to at least one of the deceased women.

Ernesto is described as having black hair, brown eyes, stands 5' 7" tall and weighs 240 pounds.

PLEASE SHARE! #FLAMBER Alert for Andrew Caballeiro, 1 week old male, last seen Miami. May be w Ernesto Caballeiro, 49 yo male, 5'7", 240lbs. 2001 White Chevy Express, FL tag HETY13. DO NOT APPROACH. Contact law enforcement immediately. Call Miami-Dade PD at 305-471-2400 or 911. pic.twitter.com/FIJxjubR1T — FDLE (@fdlepio) January 29, 2020

He is believed to be driving a 2001 White Chevy Express, with the Florida license plate HETY13, with decals reading "Nesty School Services" and "Caution: Transporting Children" on the back left door.

Authorities warned "DO NOT APPROACH", asking citizens to call Miami Dade PD instead if they see him.

"Ernesto Caballero, he's related to the one or all three of the victims inside the house," Miami-Dade police Detective Lee Cowart said.

"We're asking the assistance of the community to locate him and his newborn infant child, so he's not at the residence, and we're attempting to locate him. He is just not at the scene, and he should be here at the residence."

