"Vanderpump Rules" star Ariana Madix thinks Jax Taylor's statements about her sexuality are downright "gross."

Earlier this month, Jax insinuated that the reason his co-star was so against getting married to boyfriend Tom Sandoval and having children with him is that she's a lesbian.

"I thought that was really gross," Madix said when asked about the statements on Tuesday's "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen." "I also thought it didn't make any sense on any level? I mean, there are lesbians who have children; there are lesbians who don't. There are women who have children who are married, and there are women who are married who don't. None of it made any sense."

"Also," she added, "I've been very open and honest about the fact that I'm bisexual, and I don't think that that's an issue. And it's certainly not an issue in my relationship. So I think he should just chill out."

As Cohen gleefully noted, "That was a clapback!"

When a caller asked Ariana why Sandoval "acts like he's more essential to the success of TomTom than [Tom] Schwartz is," she let out an "uhhh" before replying, "I don't know that he acts that way. I think that they just fill different roles there."

When Andy pointed out that "people were really pissed" about Sandoval's response to Stassi Schroeder at her book signing, Ariana admitted she felt Sandoval was wrong for rage-texting Stassi at 2 a.m. the day of her event.

"Oh my God, I told him, 'Do not contact her whatsoever. I'm going to bed. We have to film tomorrow,'" she explained. "And then I woke up, and that had already happened. So that was like way, way, way out of line and severely inappropriate. I really just wish that they could've had that conversation in person somewhere else, not in the front of TomTom."

"Vanderpump Rules" airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

