Nikki and Brie Bella Are Both Pregnant, Due Less Than 2 Weeks Apart

Congratulations are in order for the Bella twins!

On Wednesday morning, Nikki and Brie Bella revealed they're both pregnant and they're due less than two weeks apart.

While Brie isn't new to the mom game -- she shares 2-year-old daughter Birdie with husband Daniel Bryan -- this will be Nikki's first child and the first for her fiance, Artem Chigvintsev as well.

"Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?" Brie told People, who first reported the news. "People are going to think that's a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can't really plan pregnancy!"

"[It was] a total surprise," Nikki added. "It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm pregnant.' I'm not ready for it."

It was also a surprise for Brie as the former WWE star said she and Bryan had "stopped trying."

"My husband and I were trying for seven or eight months, but then I felt in my heart it was a sign from God, like, 'You guys are good with one,' so we stopped trying," Brie recalled. "When we were in France meeting Artem's family, I felt a little off. I was irritated and uncomfortable in my body. When we got home, I took a test two days before Thanksgiving, and when I saw the positive sign, I was like, 'Oh, shit!'"

Nikki said that while she and Artem weren't trying to get pregnant, she had a "feeling." However, at first, she thought the "feeling" was just "twin vibes" from Brie, who had just told her she was expecting.

"I was in yoga, and I kept getting this feeling that you need to take a pregnancy test, but I wasn't even late yet," Nikki recalled. "And so I'm like, 'Why do I keep having this feeling? Am I getting twin vibes from her? Because she just told me she's pregnant?'"

"I didn't tell Artem at this point," she added. "I just want to do this by myself. When I came back in, and it said pregnant, I had to sit down for a second."

Nikki has spoken about her desire to be a mom in the past. In fact, it was a huge part of Season 3 of "Total Bellas" and was a touchy subject throughout her relationship her now ex-fiance, John Cena.

"It's something I've dreamed of my whole life," Nikki said. "So when I thought it was going to be taken, for me, it was really difficult. I was just like, gosh, I can't imagine life without being a mom and experiencing the miracle of life and raising a child. I’m just so family-oriented that I couldn't imagine not having that family life."

