Congratulations are in order for Ciara and Russell Wilson, who are expecting their third child!

The R&B singer announced the news on Instagram Thursday morning with a stunning shot of her standing atop a mountain, staring off into the clear, blue sky with her growing belly on full display. She tagged her NFL star husband, who took the gorgeous photo.

"Number 3," she captioned the post, eliciting praise and love from fans and famous friends alike.

Ciara and Wilson currently have a family of four. Together, they care for 5-year-old son Future, whose biological father is Ciara's rapper ex-fiancé, and daughter Sienna, who's now 2 years old.

Ciara and the Seattle Seahawks quarterback wed in July 2016, but she knew he was the one long before that.

Speaking to RuPaul about their love story in June of last year, the singer explained they met in Los Angeles through a mutual friend.

"The first day we saw each other was like, 'Yessir!'" she said with a laugh, adding that in that moment, she felt God had answered her prayers.

"Before I met my husband, I went through one of the most challenging phases of my life," Ciara explained. "I was a single mom, and I had never been in that place before. That really made me stop and take a look back on the journey, and I was like, 'Okay, I've gotta change something up here.'"

"I've always been a person that's prayed no matter what the circumstance is, but when I would pray at that point, I'd be very specific about what I was hoping for in my life as it related to love and also just me, my own growth," she said. "I was ready to level up in general, just in life in general, period. I was wanting a lot more from myself, and so I definitely would pray a lot. I would cry a lot, and then I would pray a lot, and God is good!"

She went on to explain how Russell took in Baby Future as his own.

"I did meet the love of my life sooner than I'd planned and kind of thought I was going to in my life," she said. "In my mind, I thought I would be single for four years, and I met him actually when my son was 10 months old. And that was a very special moment because he came into our lives and was ready to love the both of us with everything. He was changing diapers. When our son -- I say our son -- when Future made his first steps, he was just as excited as I was. God is good because I really didn't know that would happen. I really was like, 'I'm gonna be single for four years. I'm sitting still. I'm gonna just be still for a second. Lemme just figure this out.' And he came in our lives way sooner than I even thought would happen."

Ciara and Future struck up a whirlwind romance after a few collaborations in 2012 and 2013. After getting their initials tattooed on each other, the couple got engaged in October 2013. Soon after, they announced they were expecting their first child together. They welcomed Baby Future in May 2014 but split by the end of the year, allegedly over claims Future had been unfaithful.

Ciara said after that "tumultuous" time in her life, she promised herself she wouldn't make the "same mistakes again," because having her son changed everything.

"Once you have a child, the level of responsibility just goes up to a whole 'nother level," she said. "There's no room to experiment. I'm not experimenting with my son's life. That's how I was looking at it."

