James Corden Sets Record Straight About Carpool Karaoke Accusations He Doesn't Drive
"I'm just shocked I've done something that upset people more than 'Cats,'" the "Late Late Show" host says.

James Corden had to take a moment out of his regularly scheduled good times on "The Late Late Show" Wednesday night to address some very serious allegations that have been levied against him and the show.

"I want to get ahead of everything and address those rumors and assure you, my audience, that these accusations are not true," he said. "I really hate that I'm about to say this, but fake news, okay?"

Corden was, of course, talking about accusations that he doesn't drive the car at all during his popular Carpool Karaoke segment.

The story broke -- and it broke big -- after someone filmed a segment of the upcoming installment featuring Justin Bieber. In the clip, the car is clearly being towed.

"I know this looks bad," James conceded. "But I just want to say right now, that I always drive the car unless we're doing something where we think it might not be safe, like a dance routine or a costume change or if I'm drunk."

In this case, though, he said the reason was quite simple. "Frankly, I just kept getting lost in his eyes," James revealed.

He did a quick rundown of the segments where he did not drive, which was five of them, and then a rapidly scrolling list of all the ones where he drove the whole time.

"I swear to you," he insisted. "95 percent of the time I really am endangering the lives of the world's biggest pop stars."

But as long as we were revealing how the sausage got made, Corden had another revelation for fans of the segment. "I don't actually need them to help me get to work," he said. "Often, I'm at work already."

Remarkably, he pointed out that the short clip of him and Bieber being towed around Los Angeles had already amassed 13 million views, "which is more than some Carpool Karaokes."

Now, the new game for fans can be to go back and look at the Carpool Karaoke segments for Meghan Trainor, Migos, Cardi B and Chance the Rapper to try and see when James opted to tow the vehicle for safety reasons. And then, try to figure it out again whenever the latest Justin Bieber installment drops.

Of course, in light of this controversy, James might just tell audiences which part it was after the segment debuts. Our guess is the part where James is getting lost in Justin's eyes.

