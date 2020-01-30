Kristin Cavallari Reveals She Was 'Arrested a Couple Times' Before Laguna Beach

Kristin Cavallari was a wild child long before her days on "Laguna Beach."

On Thursday's new episode of "Very Cavallari," the reality star and husband Jay Cutler took a trip back to her hometown of Barrington, Illinois, where she revealed just how much of a troublemaker she was in her early teen years.

"I moved out of Barrington to Laguna Beach to live with my dad because I was getting into a lot of trouble and my mom didn't really know what to do with me," explained Cavallari.

Speaking with Jay on the car ride there, she began cracking up as she told him, "There was a phase I would literally smoke pot every day after school and my mom would call me like, 'Do you want to go get dinner?' and I'd be like, 'f--k, I'm so stoned.'"

While she's on great terms with her mom Judy now, Cavallari said that "wasn't always the case" when she was younger. "I actually really hated my mom growing up, as most teenagers do," she said.

As they reminisced, Cavallari revealed she once ditched school and took the train into Chicago, and was "taken home by the police" after another night out. Her mom then recalled a night when Kristin, in the 8th grade at the time, tried to sneak in through the bathroom window after "a few cocktails" and got stuck. "I was so drunk, I couldn't get back into my room," Kristin said, crying from laughter.

"I started getting into quite a bit of trouble when I was in 8th grade," she explained in a confessional. "I would sneak out a lot. I remember one time I stole my stepbrother's car. I started drinking, smoking pot, having sex. I got arrested a couple times." Again, she couldn't stop cracking up revisiting her past.

"I can laugh about it now, I was not laughing then," added her mom, before they both started teasing Jay about being a good boy in his youth. "Jay never got in trouble," said Kristin, who revealed he only broke curfew after his high school graduation.

"We never would have been friends in high school," she added in a confessional. "I wouldn't have looked twice at Jay in high school. He wasn't my type. I was hanging out with the bad boys."

After her mom pulled out some old newspaper and magazine clippings from her "Laguna Beach" days, Cavallari reflected on that time in her life too.

"My life back then was a little wild and crazy. I don't regret anything. I wouldn't change it for the world, I'm just happy that my life evolved," she said. "I don't miss that old life at all, I'm happy Jay kind of grounded me."

While she has no regrets, she did have a message to her younger self: "I would tell 22-year-old Kristin to enunciate and quit drinking so much. I was such a f--king sloppy bomb!"

"Very Cavallari" airs Thursdays on E!