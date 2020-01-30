Television By TooFab Staff |
Melissa Gorga Reacts to Joe Giudice's 'Hoes' and Reveals How Teresa Took the News
The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star also spills on her sister-in-law's relationship with Tony Delorenzo and says THIS about Danielle Staub.

Melissa Gorga was in a truthful mood when she stopped by "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" Wednesday night.

The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star and sister-in-law to Teresa Giudice was first asked about her initial reaction to seeing those photos of Teresa's estranged husband, Joe Giudice, living it up in Mexico with a gaggle of bikini-clad girls.

"[My husband] Joe [Gorga] and I were actually sitting on the couch together, and Teresa text us the link to TMZ, and I answered back, 'Who are these hoes?'" Melissa told an elated Andy. "And she answered back, 'LOL.'"

Andy told Melissa he wanted to see photos of Teresa living it up "with a bunch of guys." Melissa couldn't agreed more, which leads us to our next topic.

On Wednesday's episode of "RHONJ," Teresa showed her co-stars a shirtless selfie her "pool boy," Tony Delorenzo, had sent her while Joe was away in ICE custody. The women were beside themselves, but Teresa insisted they were just "friends," so a curious Andy asked Melissa about the status of that relationship.

"Tony is at my house five days a week! He's Joe Gorga's best friend since they were in third grade!" she explained. Andy was intrigued by the idea that things could be heating up between the potential couple.

"No, I'll be honest," Melissa replied. "They are really just a friendship. They really are. Tony is dating the world! You know what, they grew up together also, they lived across the street from each other their whole life, and I think they're both single right now, so they're just kinda like, 'Hey, look at me!' 'Well, look at me!'"

"Or," Meghan McCain interjected, "you're just a protective sister-in-law." Melissa conceded.

So while "Tony is a good guy" and one Melissa would "love" to see end up with Teresa, she honestly doesn't think it's what's happening right now -- even if he did spend the holidays with her.

Melissa and Andy also spoke about the upcoming Season 10 reunion, which was filmed earlier this month, as well as Danielle Staub's decision to quit the series.

When a caller asked Gorga if she was nervous Staub was going to reveal her secrets, Melissa laughed and said, "Oh my God, she's been saying that for about 10 years!"

Andy agreed, adding that he thought she would've done it at the reunion.

"But it's always the same thing!" Melissa noted, clearly tired of the topic. "It's about like the show and how we started and that she asked me to film with her. It's like, we know already! It was 2009!"

"I think it's time for Danielle to throw in the towel. I honestly do," she added. "It's time to go. She's served her purpose. And she's so big on the fact that she's an OG that it's actually, it gets like, we know!"

Playing devil's advocate, Cohen said Staub likely thinks she hasn't gotten the respect she feels she deserves.

"I understand that, but like, c'mon," Gorga replied. "She does it to herself."

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

