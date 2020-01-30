Lisa Vanderpump's partner has responded to a lawsuit recently filed against The Vanderpump Dogs Foundation by a former employee citing sexual harassment and wrongful termination.

"It's a shame that someone who worked for the Foundation for less than 90 days would choose to sue or try to malign an organization whose sole purpose is dedicated to being a voice for the voiceless," John Sessa told TooFab Thursday. "Working to resolve unnecessary cases like this just takes away from being able to save more lives."

In court documents, which were filed Jan. 24 and obtained by Page Six, Damiana Guzman claimed she worked for two months as a dog groomer at Vanderpump Dogs, a rescue facility located in West Hollywood, and that she resigned in July 2019 "because of the intolerable working conditions created by her manager, Martin Duarte, and his superiors."

According to Page Six, Guzman alleged that Duarte "mocked [her] by calling her things such as a 'skinny no-ass fool,' and a 'flat-ass bitch.' He also told [her] that he didn't know how her girlfriend could stand to be with her because she had no ass." She also claimed he told her "he could turn her straight."

She stated in the documents that "not a day went by where Duarte didn't make a comment about [her] body, her sexual preference, or his sexual prowess" and that she complained to higher-ups but doesn't believe disciplinary action was taken. She said she felt she had no choice but to resign.

Guzman is seeking damages, according to the lawsuit. Her legal team told Page Six, "We intend to continue to stand behind our client throughout the legal process."

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photos Getty