Now that she's had a month to get used to her new look, Brielle Biermann feels like a "completely different" person.

Kim Zolciak's 22-year-old daughter just posted a new selfie to Instagram, putting on display her tinier, more subtle pout and darker, straighter locks.

"Brunette Brielle is completely different than Blonde Brielle 🦋," she captioned the shot, eliciting praise from sister Ariana Biermann and "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards, who said the new look was "beautiful."

Over the holidays, the "Don't Be Tardy" star started sporting darker hair, courtesy of the family's favorite hair colorist and stylist, Chrissy Rasmussen. Now, she's fully brunette!

But perhaps more surprising than the hair change was Brielle's decision to dissolve her lip fillers. She first shared a photo of herself 24 hours post-procedure but was still swollen and a bit "black n blue." Days later, she gave her 1.3 million Instagram followers a look at the final result, and the reaction was overwhelmingly positive.

At first, she wasn't sure how she felt about her smaller pout. She shared a series of photos of herself from before the first time she had the procedure done, making it clear she wasn't a fan of her lips sans-filler. The images were captioned with messages like, "I know y'all know these lips ain't the vibe," and numerous face-palm emojis.

In early 2019, Brielle said she was insecure about her lips "because I had none." She explained she had been waiting since age 14 to get them plumped, saying, "If I could've done it sooner, I would've, and I don't regret it. I don't think I've gone overboard like people claim."

Arguably the most famous lips of all -- those of Kylie Jenner -- have undergone a similar transformation. In July 2018, the 22-year-old beauty mogul shared a photo on Instagram that prompted one fan to comment, "She looks like the old Kylie here idk why." Jenner herself responded to the remark, "I got rid of all my filler."

The admission was huge considering the lengths Kris Jenner's youngest daughter had gone to keep the initial enhancement under wraps.

After insisting that her plumped lips were a result of expertly applied lip liner, a then-16-year-old Kylie revealed she had applied injections to her pout in a 2015 episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." In a 2016 interview, Jenner said she initially lied about getting them done because "I didn't want people to think you had to get your lips done to feel good about yourself. But they thought it was crazier that I was lying about it because it was so obvious."

Then in an episode of her short-lived spin-off show, "Life of Kylie," she revealed what prompted the procedure in the first place: a comment from a boy in middle school.

"I have really small lips, and it was like one of my first kisses, and a guy was like, 'I didn't think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips,'" she recalled, adding, "I took that really hard."

Jenner has since re-injected some filler, so who knows -- maybe Biermann will, too.

