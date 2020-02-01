Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Princess Love Says She and Ray J Are 'Not' Together 'Right Now'
"Right now we are just focused on the kids," Princess wrote.

It looks like there is trouble in paradise for Ray J and Princess Love...again.

While participating in a Q&A on her Instagram Stories Friday, Princess Love, 35, revealed that she and Ray J, 39, had split. When a fan asked if the pair were still together, Princess answered, "Not right now...Right now we are just focused on the kids."

The "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" couple, who share 1-year-old daughter Melody, and newborn son Epik, have had their fair share of ups and downs. The most recent drama went down back November when a then-pregnant Princess claimed Ray J left her and Melody "stranded" in Las Vegas while he went off to a strip club.

The former model and rapper continued to go at it on social media, with both throwing and denying accusations left and right. Then, in December, Ray J appeared on "The Wendy Williams Show" to set the record straight and gave an update on the status of the couple's relationship.

After Ray J professed his love for his wife and daughter, Wendy brought up the alleged incident. "Look, it didn't happen like that," he replied. "I would never leave my baby and my wife. I would die first before I leave them on the side of the road."

"They were at the hotel and that's what she considered stranded," he continued. "But look, she's right, I'm not even going to defend it. Baby, I was wrong. You were right."

Despite the drama, it seemed that Ray and Princess Love had worked things out as they were both together for Epik's baby shower on Dec. 21 and his birth on Dec. 30, per HollywoodLife.

Last month, Ray J shared photos from their son's birth. "God is truly amazing! @Princesslove you are really a blessing!" he captioned the post. "To watch what you went thru to have our children is something words can't express."

"I'm so proud of you," he added. "Thank you for everything! 2020 is already the best year of my life! - Here he is EPIK RAY NORWOOD."

