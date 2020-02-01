Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. are celebrating the 20-year anniversary of their first date!

The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" actress took to Instagram on Friday to commemorate the special occasion and gave a thanks to a friend who inadvertantly brought the couple together by missing a dinner all three had planned to attend.

"20 years ago this week, my friend @realfreddieprinze and I were supposed to have dinner with a mutual friend from out of town. That friend missed her flight, but we decided to still meet and catch up," the 42-year-old captioned an adorable side-by-side photo of the couple then and now.

"Now 20 years together, 17 plus married and two kids, we still go to that restaurant for dinner. So thank you @sloaney77for not showing up for dinner." she added.

Sarah and Freddie first met on the set of the 1997 teen horror film "I Know What You Did Last Summer" in 1997, but they didn't start dating until 2000, when the fortunate mishap occurred with their pal.

They married in 2002 and share daughter Charlotte Grace, 10, and son Rocky James, seven.

The pair have also appeared together in "Scooby Doo" and "Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed," playing love interests Daphne and Fred, and have lent their voices to "Happily N'Ever After" and "Star Wars Rebels."

Last year, Sarah opened up about the secret to their longevity as a Hollywood couple.

"I think the truth of any relationship is that, whether you're a couple, whether you're friends, whether you're business partners, is you have to put the work into a relationship," she told US Weekly.

"It takes work to have a good friendship. You have to call and check in and dedicate that time, and most people aren't willing to put that work in. So to have a successful relationship, whether it's marriage, whether it's friendship, whether it's business, you have to put the time, if you want to see the results."

