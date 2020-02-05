Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Janelle Monae Recovering From Mercury Poisoning After Eating Pescatarian
View Photos
Getty
Must-See Celebrity Instagram Post of the Week

"I started feeling my mortality," the actress said.

Janelle Monae is opening up about her health.

In a recent interview with The Cut, the "Hidden Figures" actress revealed that she has been battling mercury poisoning after following a pescatarian diet.

Tori Spelling, Selma Blair Among Stars Embracing Shannen Doherty After Cancer Reveal

View Story

"I started feeling my mortality," she said of the aftereffects she experienced while on the strict diet, which includes fish and other aquatic animals, but no meat or poultry.

Monae spoke about mercury poisoning while discussing her interest in motherhood. The singer expressed that she wants to have children, but is trying to find the right time professionally and more importantly when she's healthy.

According to the World's Health Organization, mercury "is toxic to human health, posing a particular threat to the development of the child in utero and early in life."

In addition, experts recommend that expectant mothers or women who are trying to get pregnant "avoid" raw fish like sushi and sashimi and monitor the mercury levels in fish they are eating.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photos Getty Issa, Janelle and Kelly Brought It to the 'Little' Premiere in Los Angeles

#JanelleMonae
Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In Celebrity

Janelle Monae Recovering From Mercury Poisoning After Eating Pescatarian

Janelle Monae Recovering From Mercury Poisoning After Eating Pescatarian
Tori Spelling, Selma Blair Embracing Shannen Doherty After Cancer Reveal

Tori Spelling, Selma Blair Embracing Shannen Doherty After Cancer Reveal
Chris Evans Gushes Over Viral Vid of Coyote and Badger Best Buds

Chris Evans Gushes Over Viral Vid of Coyote and Badger Best Buds
Kevin Hart on Car Wreck Amnesia, His Recovery and Anti-Gay 'F--k Up'

Kevin Hart on Car Wreck Amnesia, His Recovery and Anti-Gay 'F--k Up'
Josh Brolin Takes Down Instagram Troll After Sharing Photo of His Wife
Savage Celebrity Clapbacks

Josh Brolin Takes Down Instagram Troll After Sharing Photo of His Wife
Hailey Baldwin Reveals Her One Bedroom Rule with Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin Reveals Her One Bedroom Rule with Justin Bieber