Janelle Monae is opening up about her health.

In a recent interview with The Cut, the "Hidden Figures" actress revealed that she has been battling mercury poisoning after following a pescatarian diet.

"I started feeling my mortality," she said of the aftereffects she experienced while on the strict diet, which includes fish and other aquatic animals, but no meat or poultry.

Monae spoke about mercury poisoning while discussing her interest in motherhood. The singer expressed that she wants to have children, but is trying to find the right time professionally and more importantly when she's healthy.

According to the World's Health Organization, mercury "is toxic to human health, posing a particular threat to the development of the child in utero and early in life."

In addition, experts recommend that expectant mothers or women who are trying to get pregnant "avoid" raw fish like sushi and sashimi and monitor the mercury levels in fish they are eating.

