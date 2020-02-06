Vanessa Lachey is hoping to clear the air about an awkward moment during a "TODAY" interview earlier this week.

On Monday, she and husband Nick Lachey appeared on the show and were asked about his ex Jessica Simpson's new memoir and a gift they supposedly sent her at some point. Her reaction sparked some backlash from her followers, who accused her of being "petty" and shady with her response.

"I interviewed Jessica Simpson about her book 'Open Book', and she talked about how she has her life with her husband and her children, and she's really really happy for y'all — she kept saying 'they sent me something beautiful when we had our children, etc etc," Hoda Kotb said during the appearance, prompting confusion from both Lacheys.

"I feel bad I'm sorry — you said somebody sent her... cause now it's like did we...?" Vanessa responded, clearly caught by surprise. "It wasn't us, but thank you, whoever sent it from us." She later told Jenna Bush Hager, "I don't know her address."

It appears as though Hoda might have got the details wrong. In her book, Jessica claims Nick sent her flowers, but it was while they were on a break before they were even married. There's no mention of them ever connecting while he was with Vanessa, save for a near-miss at a restaurant years later.

"I think it's weird accepting credit for something you didn’t do or give. Even weirder to bring up something so random," Vanessa later said on Twitter, responding to one of her critics. "Just giving facts. Wanted to make sure we were truthful."

Another fan called her reaction a "classless act," accusing Vanessa of calling out the hosts "2 look or feel important." "Totally hear you. But also, you make sure you do your research and state facts and ask appropriate questions as the host," she replied. "Don't you think. The statement wasn't true, so I was simply clearing that up. But definitely a beautiful sentiment if it was."

"Anyone else catch @VanessaLachey deny doing something nice for @JessicaSimpson on the today show?" asked another viewer. "I feel like that was 10000% not necessary... and super awkward."

"Should I have pretended to give it? Dang," Vanessa replied. "Can we get a do over and I will tell them it was big beautiful basket. ;-). Kidding, sorry you think that, just wanted to be truthful. That's all. But the gift sounds lovely!"

One viewer accused her of "tossing shade" at Jessica, to which she mockingly replied," Ohhh shade! That would be fun and scandalous!" She added, "No shade though, haha. Just wanting to clear the incorrect statement up. That’s all. 😘😘😘 Hope you Love the show on NETFLIX! #LoveIsBlind"

"Maybe we should have sent something," she said to another viewer, "Then this would be all good?!"

"Totally agree never liked her but now I really hate her she was an ass for saying that," wrote one very angry watcher. "ugh I think nick sent her the gift lol"

"Yikes. Sorry, just would feel like an 'ass' as you put it if I pretend to have sent something," Lachey wrote back. "Just correcting a statement. That’s all. 😘"

She kept the back and forths going for quite some time on her feed -- see a few more of them below!

One viewer she responded to had her back, however.

"Why the heck should @VanessaLachey have to sit there and let false info pass by though?!" they wrote. "It wasn't exactly in a private conversation if she had said nothing it would have been printed everywhere that they had sent something and maybe given the history she isn’t ok with that!"

"Ahhh hah! Smart! And yes! We just wanted to clear the air," Lachey responded. "That’s all. Trust me! If I sent something, I'd take credit!"

