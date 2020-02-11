As soon as Bernie Sanders was announced as the winner of the New Hampshire primary, social media began to light up. But it wasn't just his supporters who were ebullient. Seemingly out of nowhere, Chevy Chase was suddenly trending, too.

It's all because of the image Politico used to declare Sanders the winner. Rather than go the simple route of using a photograph of the candidate to announce his victory, the outlet decided to use a drawing by artist Michael Hoeweler.

And somehow, Twitter is convinced that Howeler's must have been using an image of Chevy Chase instead of Bernie Sanders to come up with that drawing.

Breaking: Bernie Sanders has won the New Hampshire primary, scoring a big shot of momentum in the Democratic presidential race after last week’s messy Iowa results https://t.co/5TxlaCfXaS #NHprimary2020 pic.twitter.com/IX3wDnpAK5 — POLITICO (@politico) February 12, 2020

We're more inclined to say that the drawing looks like some sort of genetic hybrid of Sanders and Chase without looking exactly like either one of them. We'll call it the lack of a cleft chin on the drawing, which is one of Chase's most iconic features.

Of course, not everyone saw Chevy Chase in the image at all, with some even arguing it maybe looked a little like Dick Cheney and plenty of others still simply seeing Sanders in the image.

But enough jumped on the Chase bandwagon that his trending name sent plenty of fans into a panic thinking something had happened to him.

Nevertheless, the resemblance was enough to send Twitter off to the races as they delighted in the drawing uncannily not looking like enough like Sanders to legitimately be him. It's tough to celebrate a huge political win if people are going to give all the credit to someone else, even if that someone is a legendary comedian and actor.

You can check out more of Hoeweler's celebrity likenesses on his Instagram page. He has not yet weighed in on this -- is this a controversy?

And you can check out some of the best reactions to his Sanders drawing below:

Does Politico's Drawing of Bernie Sanders Looks Like Chevy Chase? https://t.co/vW5nLyBP34 — Keith Pangilinan (@TheGloriousSOB) February 12, 2020

I thought from the portrait that Chevy Chase had won. pic.twitter.com/YDWmvtKbRu — TimC (@TimCart26313608) February 12, 2020

Am I the only one who thinks this is a picture of Chevy chase? pic.twitter.com/b6Za8uhLF3 — mhurtem (@Luke_the_boxer) February 12, 2020

Chevy Chase won #NHprimary2020 — Xander Meander 🧢 (@XanderMeander) February 12, 2020

You know come to think of it... I've never seen Chevy Chase and Bernie Sanders together at the same time before hmmm — Void (@PseudoSpectre) February 12, 2020

I'm one of those people who is always last to get a joke. And after I saw why #ChevyChase is trending, I have to say I still don't get it. I don't this pic looks anything like Chevy Chase. I think it looks like @BernieSanders #NHprimary2020 pic.twitter.com/GkrZzYG6Hb — Eroteme Spirit (@EggsyKingsman5) February 12, 2020

I remember when Chevy Chase was in every movie



The guy who won the NH primary?



No, the one always on Vacation



You mean the WH guy?



No, the golfer from Caddyshack



Don't #judge me, but do we really need more golfers and actors in DC?



Sigh. Feckin' election years#vss365 pic.twitter.com/V8y5chfVOw — C.E. Robb (@CERobbAuthor) February 12, 2020

This man looks angry even when impersonating Chevy Chase, the funny guy.#BernieSandersAngry pic.twitter.com/QJsP2qSbNP — p_Johanna (@p_Johanna) February 12, 2020

Ladies and gentlemen, Chevy Chase has won the New Hampshire primary pic.twitter.com/e1GNcKF0yO — AlyKat♣️ (@AlyKat_89) February 12, 2020

Who’s gonna let Bernie know that Chevy Chase won the primary? 👀 pic.twitter.com/VzFENGD9Q3 — praxis what you preach (@canaryfilmmaker) February 12, 2020

I dunno, looks more like Dick Cheney than Chevy Chase to me. pic.twitter.com/M6IfzVpPWP — S C A R Y _ F O N T (@scaryfont) February 12, 2020

they say the cartoon drawing adds 15 pounds and makes you look like Chevy Chase pic.twitter.com/MTZr6LU4dL — Panasonic Corporate Event (@andyateacrayon) February 12, 2020

Chevy Chase is fine... until he finds out that he is running for PRESIDENT! pic.twitter.com/fabbcqSZuL — Matt Rappaport (@nyactor) February 12, 2020

BREAKING NEWS: Warner Bros. announces production of Chevy Chase reboot “National Lampoons New Hampshire Vacation” pic.twitter.com/hBdyzaIp05 — Redd Mendana (@ReddMendana) February 12, 2020

Chevy Chase trying a little too hard for the Latino Vote IMO. pic.twitter.com/9UpyhH4i60 — Beto Gomez (@EastLos01) February 12, 2020

