Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Amber Rose Has a Message to Anyone Hating on Her New Face Tattoo
View Photos
Instagram
Stars Embracing the Face Tattoo Trend

"The moral of the story is do whatever the f–k you want in life."

Amber Rose is hitting back at critics of her brand new forehead tattoo.

The model and former video vixen recently got some ink in honor of her two children, Sebastian "Bash" Thomaz and Slash Edwards, on her face -- reading "Bash Slash." The piece sparked shock from many online; and now, she's hitting back.

Cindy Crawford's Son Presley Gerber Debuts New Face Tattoo

View Story

"For the people that are telling me I'm too pretty for a face tat are the same people that would tell me that I'm 'too pretty' even if they thought I was ugly and lie to me Lol," she wrote in a note on Instagram. "Or they would just tell me I'm ugly so either way the moral of the story is do whatever the f–k you want in life – muva."

In a followup post in which she's showing off her ink while wearing red neglige (below), she added the NSFW caption, "Beauty is not what's on the outside.... it's what's on the inside that counts. Inside of my P---y and inside of my heart 😊🥰🤗"

In her initial post debuting the tattoo, she captioned it "When ur Mom lets you draw on ur Barbie 😏 #Bash #Slash," tagging tattoo artist Jacob Ramirez. He shared the same photo on his page, adding, "hank you @amberrose for trusting me with such a special piece #BashandSlash #eljacobramirez #scripttattoo."

Rose is one of many who recently added some ink to their faces -- joining the ranks of Chris Brown, The Game and Cindy Crawford's model son Presley Gerber. See those pieces and more in the gallery above!

#AmberRose
Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In Celebrity

Amber Rose Has a Message to Anyone Hating on Her New Face Tattoo

Amber Rose Has a Message to Anyone Hating on Her New Face Tattoo
Melissa Gorga Tells Wendy About Teresa's Dating Life, Freezing Her Eggs

Melissa Gorga Tells Wendy About Teresa's Dating Life, Freezing Her Eggs
Pamela Anderson Writes About Betrayal and Lies After Ex Claims He Paid Her Debt

Pamela Anderson Writes About Betrayal and Lies After Ex Claims He Paid Her Debt
Dean Cain Denies Mocking Ashley Judd's Appearance

Dean Cain Denies Mocking Ashley Judd's Appearance
Kourtney Says Khloe 'Ditched' Her at Oscars After Party

Kourtney Says Khloe 'Ditched' Her at Oscars After Party
Have Any of Jessica Simpson's Exes Reached Out After Tell-All Memoir?

Have Any of Jessica Simpson's Exes Reached Out After Tell-All Memoir?