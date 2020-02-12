Amber Rose Has a Message to Anyone Hating on Her New Face Tattoo

Amber Rose is hitting back at critics of her brand new forehead tattoo.

The model and former video vixen recently got some ink in honor of her two children, Sebastian "Bash" Thomaz and Slash Edwards, on her face -- reading "Bash Slash." The piece sparked shock from many online; and now, she's hitting back.

"For the people that are telling me I'm too pretty for a face tat are the same people that would tell me that I'm 'too pretty' even if they thought I was ugly and lie to me Lol," she wrote in a note on Instagram. "Or they would just tell me I'm ugly so either way the moral of the story is do whatever the f–k you want in life – muva."

In a followup post in which she's showing off her ink while wearing red neglige (below), she added the NSFW caption, "Beauty is not what's on the outside.... it's what's on the inside that counts. Inside of my P---y and inside of my heart 😊🥰🤗"

In her initial post debuting the tattoo, she captioned it "When ur Mom lets you draw on ur Barbie 😏 #Bash #Slash," tagging tattoo artist Jacob Ramirez. He shared the same photo on his page, adding, "hank you @amberrose for trusting me with such a special piece #BashandSlash #eljacobramirez #scripttattoo."

Rose is one of many who recently added some ink to their faces -- joining the ranks of Chris Brown, The Game and Cindy Crawford's model son Presley Gerber. See those pieces and more in the gallery above!