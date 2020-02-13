Hoda Kotb accidentally started a firestorm when she asked Nick and Vanessa Lachey a seemingly innocent question about Jessica Simpson during a recent "TODAY" interview ... and now, she's sounding off on all the headlines it caused.

In case you missed it, the Lacheys were promoting their new Netflix show "Love Is Blind," when Hoda -- who had just interviewed Nick's ex about her new memoir -- brought up a gift they supposedly sent her at some point. The only problem: Neither Lachey seemed to have any idea what she was talking about.

Vanessa was later accused of being "petty" with her reaction to the Q, while Simpson later told Andy Cohen she didn't know where Hoda's claim came from.

Kotb appeared alongside cohost Jenna Bush Hager on Wednesday's episode of "Watch What Happens Live," where Andy once again brought up the awkward moment.

"Here's the thing, when I was interviewing Jessica she was talking about on what great terms everyone was. Like, 'I'm so happy for them. We have children. They have children.' And she mentioned something, I thought, about a gift," Kotb told him. "So I was like, 'Oh, so everybody's happy.' So when they came I was like, 'Isn't that cool everybody's friends?' And then that wasn't the way it was received."

"I didn't understand what was going on," Hoda added. "I actually was confused."

Andy noted that he "spent a couple minutes trying to get to the bottom of it" while he interviewed Jessica, but was also unable to figure anything out.

In Simpson's memoir, "Open Book," she mentions Nick getting her flowers during a break, congratulating her on the success of her "Irresistible" album. It's possible Jessica said something to that affect to Hoda off-camera when they met for their interview, but it's also possible Hoda just got mixed up.

"Um, well, I don't really know I got a gift per say," Jessica told Cohen when she appeared on his radio show. "My gift with Nick is that he is happy and he is married and that he has three beautiful children and is a father."

"That's really a gift to me because I thought that I just crushed his heart, 'cause I didn't think he believed that I could actually grow up," she added. "I wasn't always gonna be that young girl, I had to be a woman."

Meanwhile, Vanessa defended her reaction to the question on Twitter, saying "I think it's weird accepting credit for something you didn’t do or give. Even weirder to bring up something so random. Just giving facts. Wanted to make sure we were truthful."

