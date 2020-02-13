Malika Haqq has confirmed O.T. Genasis is the father of her unborn baby; however, the best friend of Khloe Kardashian says they're no longer involved romantically.

Taking to Instagram Wednesday night to share a photo of the former couple from her teddy bear-themed baby shower this past Saturday, Malika explained she and the rapper -- real name Odis Oliver Flores -- haven't been together for the majority of her pregnancy.

"Relationships don't always work out the way we would hope but between love & friendship we have created a baby boy that will be here very soon," she wrote alongside the photo.

"I've been single the last 8 months but I am in no way alone," she went on, adding that O.T. has "attended every doctors apt." She said they've loved their son "together while anticipating his arrival."

"My priority over the past few months has been to nurture and protect my unborn child," she explained. "Our baby would not be who he is without his father and I thank God for the spirit that grows inside of me. Only thing that matters, we are Baby Flores parents."

The rapper confirmed his role in the baby's life on Instagram by sharing a solo shot from the photo booth at Saturday's shower. "My son on da way... Give me a baby name now... GO!!!" he captioned the shot, which shows him pointing toward the camera with the words "Malika's having a baby!" written above his head.

Speculation about the identity of Malika's baby daddy began the day she announced her pregnancy in September of last year -- with a paid sponsorship by Clearblue. "I listen to my heart, and I've decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I'm pregnant!" she captioned a selfie. "I didn't know when, I just knew one day. God said it's my turn, and I couldn't be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine."

Not only did the reality star make no mention of O.T. in her announcement, but he remained to be seen in any of her subsequent posts showing off her growing belly.

At the time, Malika told PEOPLE she wanted to focus on herself and her growing baby. "I'm leaving him out of this, just for now," she said of the baby's father's identity. "This is all me."

She went on to say she would "absolutely" reveal his name but that it would "unfold at a later date."

Malika and O.T. broke things off after dating on and off for two years.

