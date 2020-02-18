Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Hannah Brown Has Been on 'Waiting List for Months' for Celeb Dating App
"I might not be allowed on Christian Mingle at this point but Jesus still loves me," the "Bachelorette" alum joked.

Hannah Brown is still on the hunt for true love.

The 25-year-old, whose fairy tale romances didn't make for a happy ending during her stint on "The Bachelorette," admitted she has been trying to throw her hat in the ring on Raya, the exclusive celebrity dating app reserved for A-listers such as Ben Affleck.

"You guys, I don't know if you know this, but I was the 'Bachelorette' and I can't get on Raya," Hannah revealed via her Instagram on Sunday. "I've been on the waiting list for months now."

Raya is a membership-based app popular among celebrities, athletes and influencers for its privacy. New recruits must be referred by an active member and fill out an application.

The "applicants are evaluated by an algorithm, which considers 'overall Instagram influence, who recommended the applicant, and how many active Raya members follow the applicant on Instagram,' as well as a committee's vote," according to The Cut.

Hannah first appeared on "The Bachelor" during Colton Underwood's season, and ended up accepting a proposal from Jed Wyatt during her season of "The Bachelorette." She later broke it off with Wyatt after she found out he had a girlfriend while on the show.

The Alabama native then asked runner-up Tyler Cameron out for drinks, but their romance was short-lived as he ended up dating supermodel Gigi Hadid soon after.

She was recently asked who she would pick to date, marry and disappear from her final three "Bachelorette" contestants during an interview with ET.

"It's so funny -- I guess... Yeah, I guess I'll do it. Sure, why not? Date, marry, disappear with my final three guys," she began. "Date: Tyler. Marry: Peter. Disappear...Jed."

Her marriage pick, Peter Weber, happens to be the current "Bachelor."

Though she made headlines with the drama from the show and even took home the trophy on her season of "Dancing With The Stars," Hannah still can't seem to break into Raya's exclusive society.

"I'm done. Christian Mingle here I come," she joked during her Instagram Story confession, adding, "I might not be allowed on Christian Mingle at this point but Jesus still loves me."

Hannah Brown Has Been on 'Waiting List for Months' for Celeb Dating App

