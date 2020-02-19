If you've been dying to see the moment Lauren Sorrentino got to hear Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino let her know that his prison sentence was finally over, wait no more.

MTV's latest teaser of the upcoming season of "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" captured the sweet phone call Mike made to his wife on day 239 of 240 of his sentence -- as well as the aftermath of the roommates' last sans-Mike slumber party at Jenni "Jwoww" Farley's house.

"Next time we all do this, Mike's gonna be with us," noted Pauly D, as Vinny Guadagnino added, "I definitely feel like a big part of the family is missing, but luckily, I know for a fact that this is the last time we're ever gonna get together without Mike."

Of course, it wouldn't be a "Jersey Shore" sleepover without some sort of prank, so before heading out, the boys left Jenni -- the OG "note" author -- a new note.

"Dear Jenni," Pauly said aloud as Vinny wrote. "Thank you for the hospitality. Make sure you wash the sheets because Vinny keto farts in his sleep. P.S. Sorry Ronnie clogged the toilet. Call the plumber." They signed it: "the boys."

"I don't think Jenni's ever letting us stay here again," Vinny pointed out. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro concurred. "Nope," he said. "Definitely not."

Elsewhere, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi was just waking up in what looked like Greyson's Spider-Man bed. She was sad to discover the boys had left abruptly, then met Jenni downstairs, where the two found Deena Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick as well as the note.

"This looks like Santa Claus wrote it," Snooki quipped, insisting on referring to the handwriting as "script" and not cursive. "Too bad Mike didn't get out," Angelina said somberly, prompting everyone's mood to dip.

"It's crazy to think about how long Mike's been in jail," said Jenni. "I miss everything about Mike. He's very inspirational, his foods. I've been waiting since January 15th for him to come back!"

Cameras then cut to Mike's wife, Lauren, who answered a call from an inmate at Otisville Federal Correctional Institution on September 11, 2019. Mike would be released the following day.

"Hi, honeys!" he shouted excitedly into the phone. "It's happening!"

"I've been waiting for this phone call for a long time," replied Lauren, who was smiling ear to ear.

"I love you so much," Mike gushed. "We did it, honey."

On January 15, 2019, Sorrentino surrendered himself to the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution to begin his eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion. He was released on September 12, 2019 at 8:10 a.m. EST.

"Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" returns Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. on MTV.

