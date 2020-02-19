Millie Bobby Brown Hopes for Change After Facing 'Sexualization, Insults' In the Public Eye

Millie Bobby Brown shot to superstardom when she was just 12 -- thanks to the success of "Stranger Things" -- but being in the public eye hasn't been easy for the young star.

In honor of her 16th birthday on Wednesday, the actress shared a video to her Instagram page highlighting some of the headlines that have been written about her over the years, as well as footage of her red carpet moments and friendly interactions with her fans. The video was set to Justin Bieber's "Changes."

In a lengthy caption for the post, Brown reflected on the realities of growing up in the spotlight and what she hopes changes for the next generation.

"ya girls 16 :)" she began her caption. "16 has felt like a long time coming. i feel like change needs to happen for not only this generation but the next. our world needs kindness and support in order for us children to grow and succeed."

"the last few years haven't been easy, I'll admit that," she continued. "there are moments i get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me. but not ever will i be defeated. ill continue doing what i love and spreading the message in order to make change."

"let's focus on what needs changing and I hope this video informs you on the things that go on behind the scenes of the headlines and flashing lights," she added. "dont worry I'll always find a way to smile ;) leggo 16 ♡."

Her comments were flooded with birthday messages, including a few from some famous friends.

"Happy bday millie this year is gonna be your year. AGAIN. here’s to 16 years old!" wrote "Stranger Things" costar Noah Schnapp.

"I love you Millie, happy birthday baby girl," added Bella Hadid, while her "Godzilla: King of Monsters" costar O'Shea Jackson Jr. added, "Happy Birthday to the young 🐐 !!! Tell ya brother I said wadup!!"

Yara Shahidi wrote, "Sending all the love to you and join you as a change maker and giver of kindness," before Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui chimed in saying, "Send you so much love angel!! Happy Birthdayyy!! Keep thriving and being exactly who you need to be."

