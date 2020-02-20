Billie Eilish is showing a fan some love.

While appearing on UK's radio show Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp on Thursday, the "Bad Guy" singer surprised a well-deserving superfan named Marisa, a teenager with an emotional backstory.

As Eilish watched the interview from another room, Marisa opened up to Kemp about her difficult life. The 16-year-old explained how she takes care of both her mom, who suffers from Type 2 diabetes and is in a wheelchair, and her brother, who has severe learning disabilities.

"Balancing out home life as a young carer, school life with GCSEs, social life with my friends who aren't going through the same thing I am," Marisa said. "I have lovely friends but they don't understand. They're not young carers, so they're not in my position. They can't relate to me but they will always be there to support me if I'm down. But they're never really going to know what it's like to be in my shoes."

Kemp then pointed out how much Marisa loves music and that there's one artist who she's a "big fan of."

"Billie Eilish," Marisa said. "She's just really inspiring. Her music is the type of thing that whenever you're down and depressed and you've had a long day, just go into my room, lie down in my bed and blast up the volume. I don't care if I go deaf."

Eilish continued to watch on as Marisa continued to gush about her. "I've seen her interviews and I know she's had a tough life, especially going into fame," the teen said. "We're very different people and we have very different lives but I can relate to her so much."

It was at that point Eilish snuck into the studio, walked up right behind Marisa and leaned her arm on the back of her chair. Marisa had no idea Eilish was so close to her and went to chat about how much the singer means to her.

"Whenever she's recording something or on stage she's happy and she knows to express herself and enjoy," Marisa said.

Kemp eventually let Marisa know her favorite singer was in the room with her. "Do you know that Billie Eilish is standing right behind you?" he asked.

Marisa then turned around to see Eilish, who gave the shocked teen a big hug as she burst into tears. The Grammy-winner attempted to calm Marisa down and showered her with compliments.

Kemp prompted Marisa to speak more about her story. "Life is hard," Marissa said. "It's so hard and I have moments where I'm like, ‘I can't do this anymore,' but then you're not alone. You still feel that in your head because it's all in your head. Mental health is everything, so you always feel alone no matter how much you talk about it. I may feel like, right now, I am alone, but there are hundreds of other people out there who also feel like they're alone right now so you're not."

When asked by Kemp if there was anything she wanted to say to Eilish, Marisa said through tears, "There's so much...I just want to say. I love you."

"I love you," Eilish replied. "This has been an amazing interview."

