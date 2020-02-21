Lucy Hale Had to Explain to Her Dad She's Not 'The Best at Sex'

It's exciting and a little bit surreal any time a celebrity gets to appear on the cover of a magazine, but it can also lead to some awkward moments, as Lucy Hale learned the hard way.

The actress was featured in a cover story for the latest issue of Cosmopolitan magazine, and so she got to get all glammed up and have a little bit of fun.

"I never look like that," she laughed as James Corden showed the stunning cover image to her and his audience. Right there next to her image is her name and a little teaser about her cover story.

But -- as anyone who has seen one of these magazine covers knows -- there are also a lot of other little blurbs right there on the cover to tease other stories that are also available in the magazine.

"This is my third time on a Cosmo cover over the last 10 years and my dad always assume that these articles are mine," Lucy said of those other stories, specifically pointing out one in this March 2020 issue that says "the best at sex."

Our March cover 🌟 @lucyhale is quite literally 30, flirty, & thriving: "It feels nice to just not give a f*ck about certain things." Here, Lucy opens up about quitting a celeb dating app, why she's having 6 tats removed, & her next big career move 👉 https://t.co/01cjo6gpDZ pic.twitter.com/4nyldRhiei — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) January 30, 2020

"I'm like, Dad, look to the left where it says 'Lucy Hale.' That's mine," Lucy said she tried to tell him. "So he still can't quite get used to it."

In his defense, that "best at sex" blurb is loud as day, in the same black font as her name and sitting there right along her body as if it's totally connected.

"I can see why your dad would think that," James had to admit, looking at it.

"It's a little bit misleading," Lucy admitted, dubbing it physical media "clickbait."

"I mean, it's kind of my dream cover," James said. Then, as if realizing what he'd just said, he quickly added with emphasis, "Of me! If I was on a cover, I'd love it to say, 'James Corden, the best at sex.'

