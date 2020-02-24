Drew Carey paid tribute to his former fiancee, Dr. Amie Harwick, on his Sirius XM show Friday.

Dr. Harwick, a well-known sex therapist, tragically died after a fall from a third-floor balcony on February 15. Harwick's ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse has been arrested and charged with her murder.

During Carey's "Friday Night Freak-Out" show, the comedian emotionally reflected on his relationship with Harwick, "Back in September 2018, I was in a beautiful, great, best relationship of my life with a woman named Amie Harwick."

He began to break down in tears, according to People: "She was a sex therapist and mental health advocate. She had a PhD and a masters degree, and she was beautiful and fun, and cared deeply about people and improving their lives and was just a joy to be around. I was so in love with her."

Carey went on to recall how he would share his set lists with Harwick for his weekly radio show. One week in particular stood out in his mind. "This one week I said, 'Hey I made a set for you.' And she said, 'Oh really?' and I said, 'Yeah.' I played it for her and she teared up."

"We would sing the words in each other's ears," he continued. "We would hold each other and dance in the kitchen to it and slow dance in the bathroom to it, and the office, living room or where we were. I would hold her and we would hold hands in the car and listen to it. We would sing to each other."

"All these songs were so important to us and I want to play them for you, so you can hear how much we loved each other through these songs," he added.

"I just want to say, I'm so broken up," Carey continued, expressing how much love there was still between him and Harwick, despite calling off their engagement in 2018. "Even after we broke up, we still loved each other very much. Even though we broke up the engagement, I was still so in love with her. And she loved me back."

"I could never hear these songs again without thinking of her so this next set is for Amie Harwick, a beautiful person who didn't deserve to die like she did. I loved her very much," he concluded.

Among the songs on the set list were Frankie Valli and the 4 Seasons' "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" and Three Dog Night's "Old Fashioned Love Song."

Following the death of his former fiancee, Carey issued a statement while taking time off from his show "The Price is Right."

"Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime. She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist," he said. "I am overcome with grief. I would like to thank you in advance for giving myself and everyone who loved Amie privacy while we try to work through this tragic situation."

Last week the Los Angeles County Coroner's office ruled Harwick's death a homicide, attributing the cause to blunt force injuries. On Thursday the coroner's spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani revealed the autopsy showed evidence of "manual strangulation," claiming an "altercation" occurred before the fatal fall.

