They have been going at it on Twitter since before Valentine's Day — and there is still no love lost.

Jameela Jamil lashed out at Piers Morgan for sharing a private message he claimed he received from the late Caroline Flack to use against her.

The pair have been at each other's Twitter throats since February 13, when Piers claimed she had Munchhausen Syndrome, supporting an accusation the actress has been faking illnesses and accidents.

The row flared up again on Saturday when "The Good Place" star shared a lengthy "final word" post clearing up the "lies" that have been written about her recently, apologizing to people with Munchhausen on Piers' behalf, over him using their mental health as a "punchline and a slur."

a) It won’t be her final word.

"Last week triggered me to a point of near death," she wrote. "I have a fragile past with suicide."

But after being mentioned by name, Piers couldn't resist another dig. "a) It won’t be her final word," he tweeted. "b) If Ms Jamil really wants to clean up social media, I suggest she starts with her own regular, vicious & abusive pile-ons to all & sundry."

He then shared a screengrab of what he claimed was a text conversation with Caroline Flack, the former "Love Island" host who took her own life last week — and whom both Piers and Jameela claimed as a friend.

"I'm struggling with Jameela", Caroline purportedly texted Piers. "The hate she aims at me".

Piers then wrote: "Jameela Jamil is having a lot to say about online harassment, so in the interests of balance, here is a message Caroline Flack sent me last October after the same Jameela Jamil led an online pile-on against her regarding a new TV show she was doing."

In her response, Jameela explained she was criticizing the controversial reality show Caroline presented — "The Surjury", in which contestants try to convince a jury to grant them plastic surgery — and not Caroline herself. However, Jameela had plenty of criticism for Piers.

"I simply said I found the show 'surjury' (not her) problematic for kids to watch. And that love island needed some more diversity. Both times Caroline instigated debate with ME even though I was not targeting or blaming her at all. I always just politely explained my point," she tweeted.

"Piers Using a dead woman who I was friends with, as a weapon to try to create further harassment for me as I've JUST explained publicly that last week I felt suicidal... is why he is this industry's most problematic. My criticizing a show did not aim any hate at Caroline."

"To sell your dead friends private messages for clicks is a low I've never imagined anyone capable of," she continued.

"Out of respect for Caroline, I will not allow this conversation to carry on in which she can't respond or speak for herself. She would be disgusted her personal messages were shared and weaponized against a woman, by a bullying parasite she thought was her friend. I'm out."

When a journalist criticized Piers for attacking Jameela, especially after revealing she was suicidal, he fired back: "If you genuinely believe Jameela Jamil is in 'mental distress', perhaps you should tell her to get off social media where she continues to spew disingenuous abuse about people - including me - to over 1m followers. The abuse I'm currently getting from her followers is disgusting."

Piers of course had to get the last word in, claiming Jameela had yet another undisclosed illness.

"Delighted to see Jameela Jamil has miraculously found the strength from her myriad afflictions to brand me a 'bullying parasite'," he tweeted. "This is such a valuable contribution to the #BeKind movement & I wish her well with her continued recovery from Hypocritical Twerp Syndrome."

