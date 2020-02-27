Chad Johnson was charged with domestic violence on Monday just as the Bachelor Nation star was right in the middle of promoting the "Battle of the Bachelors" charity boxing event... which is being held to support domestic abuse charities.

Also attached is fellow "Bachelor in Paradise" alum Corinne Olympios, who told TooFab on Wednesday that the only reason she was still on board was because Chad had been dropped.

"It's really disturbing, honestly," she said. "I just can't believe he was arrested for domestic violence when we were involved in a cause that's trying to end it."

"It's almost like 'are you a phony? Do you even believe in trying to end domestic violence? How could you be involved in such an amazing cause and then let this happen?'"

Corinne has only met Chad a few times at events, and has never spent one-on-one time with him; however she knew not to judge him on his "Bachelorette" character — having been painted as a TV villain herself.

"The fact he was arrested for something like that is really scary," she said. "Especially having been in the past in a very abusive relationship; I don't put up with that, and I am not okay with it. It needs to end. It happens far too much."

On Wednesday, Chad posted an Instagram video where he adamantly denied ever hitting his girlfriend Annalise Mishler, following his arrest on Monday for domestic violence and robbery. He said he was "100% confident any type of domestic abuse charges are gonna be dropped" and swore he never engaged in "any type of domestic abuse whatsoever" — similar to what he told TooFab just hours before his arrest on Monday.

Annalise told cops the "Bachelorette" alum got physical with her at her apartment on Sunday; he then returned the following day, which led to a verbal argument and her 911 call, according to TMZ.

When cops arrived they found visible red marks on Annalise's face, which TMZ says led to Chad's arrest for felony domestic violence. Chad's booking for robbery stems from him attempting to take away Annalise's phone when she was calling 911. Annalise also claimed in a since expired series of Instagram Stories that he punched a hole in her wall Sunday night.

Corinne, for her part, said on Wednesday she will never work alongside Chad.

"For me, it's unforgivable. I probably would not consider working with him," Corinne said. "I really need to stay away from that. It scares me a lot. I'm not trying to bash anybody here, but the facts are the facts, and I'm not going to be involved in anything like that."

Another famous face attached to the Battle of the Bachelors event is the renowned boxing promoter Jackie Kallen, who was famously played by Meg Ryan in the 2004 film, "Against The Ropes".

"I myself — amazingly, considering I work in a violent sport and I work with boxers every day — got myself into a domestic violence situation," she told TooFab on Wednesday.

"When I saw that [Chad] had put his fist through the wall it was like deja vu, because that was exactly how my incident started," she said recalling a guy she had dated 22 years ago.

"These guys have a pattern of apologizing profusely, and saying right away 'I'm so sorry, I didn't mean this, It won't happen again, I didn't know what I was doing'," she said. "I thought, 'let's give him another chance'. Well, giving him another chance ended up with me in the hospital getting surgery because he broke one side of my face."

"For me the crazy thing was - being in the boxing business, I know a little bit about fighting. Had I seen it coming, I would have tried to block it, or whatever. But you can't stop a batterer when he's enraged. Their strength multiplies. Whatever they would do in a normal mood, it intensifies. If it can happen to me - and I work with fighters every day - it can happen to any girl."

Despite Chad's insistence he did not hit his girlfriend, Jackie claimed the things he did admit to were the "first red flag".

"Whether or not he hit her, the fact that he was screaming through the door 'I want to f--king kill you' and he put his fist through a wall — I know what that potentially leads to," she said.

Almost every domestic violence case she ever encountered, she said, started with violence against an inanimate object. "It never de-escalates," she said. "It only escalates."

She said watching the recent incident unfold brought back a lot of bad memories for her — but also made her re-intensify her efforts for the cause.

"Women don't always report it - I didn't," she said. "You want to protect the guy, you don't want your friends to know, it's embarrassing. This girl came forward - a lot of them don't."

"A lot of men say 'she provoked it, she deserved it'," Jackie continued. "I don't care what she said or did; I don't care how bad your argument was - walk out. Walk away and cool down. Because if you are capable of damaging your own hand by throwing it through a wall, what's the next step from that?"

She did not buy Chad's explanation that he "blacked out". While she's willing to accept he didn't hit her, Jackie wondered what would have happened if she'd let him in when he was banging on the door in the video.

Jackie said that while working on the charity event, she had met Chad six to eight times — and he had been "a total gentleman." While he drank, he never got messy or sloppy.

"He was very charming," she said. "But the guy that I was hurt by was probably charming to everybody that knew him."

Jackie said it was the correct decision to drop him from the event; sponsorship could have been lost, and other participants had already expressed concern about him taking part.

But Jackie did not rule out working with him in the future — if he can genuinely show he has changed.

"If he's defensive, I don't think people are going to be very sympathetic towards him," she said. "I hope he uses it as an epiphany, as an awakening. 'What did I do? Maybe I need help for my temper, maybe I need AA.' If these men use this as an example of what they can do to better themselves, maybe it will scare them out of it. But if they're in denial — 'she deserved it, I didn't hit her, I only hit a wall' — it's the same motion. It's just a different target."

"All I know is, you have a problem, let's get it fixed, and let's let this incident shine a light on domestic violence. Let this be a lesson to a lot of other guys that this is not the solution."

"I have one side of my face that's cosmetically enhanced with titanium because some guy was jealous and got mad and let his fists go," she added. "I'm lucky I got it fixed and probably most people wouldn't notice the difference. But I live with that nightmare, and I re-live it every time I see something like that."

"I would want to see him getting help; I would want to see him go to AA; I would want to see him do some work with battered women and repent for this; I want him to take some anger management classes. Because if you don't own up for it you're not going to fix it. If you don't think that you have a problem, you're not going to fix the problem."

On Wednesday, Battle of the Bachelors organizer Bruce Thomas confirmed via a statement that Chad had been dropped.

"On behalf of Hearts Entertainment I would like to say that in no way shape or form do we condone the type of behavior that Chad Johnson has recently displayed. We will not support someone who abuses women in any way," he said.

"Because of this we unfortunately had to remove Chad from the Battle of the Bachelors event on April 23 at the Commerce Casino. We will however make sure Chad receives the help and counseling that is obviously desperately needed."

"We are now working closely with Dave Navarro and an organization close to his heart, Safe Horizon which supports women who have been abused."

Chad Johnson did not respond to TooFab's requests for comment on this story.

