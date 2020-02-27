Saying his name into a mirror five times only brings bloodshed and it seems, 28 years later, nobody's learned that very important lesson.

On Thursday, Universal Pictures dropped the first full trailer for its "spiritual sequel" to "Candyman," the 1992 horror classic starring Tony Todd as the titular, hook-wielding killer.

The original starred Todd as the vengeful ghost of a slave who had his hand amputated before being covered in honey and stung to death by bees for loving a white woman. The Cabrini-Green housing project in Chicago was the site of his death, which became an urban legend.

Saying his name five times into a mirror would invite his presence and, almost always, end in death of whoever said it. Directed by Nia DaCosta and written and produced by Jordan Peele, the new movie is set in the now-gentrified Cabrini-Green and keeps the mirror fear alive.

The footage shows a group of teenagers daring to say his name, only to meet disaster. From there, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, an artist, is drawn to the legend and creates a whole installation around it.

"I think I made a mistake, I brought him back," says Abdul-Mateen's character, who sees visions of himself donning the killer's coat and hook, before a montage of attacks is shown.

Our favorite part: the creepy version of Destiny's Child's "Say My Name" that plays throughout the teaser. Brilliant.

Colman Domingo and Teyona Parris also star in the film, which is expected to involve Tony Todd in some way.

The new movie opens June 12, 2020.