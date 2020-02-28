Garth Books has been slammed for supporting Bernie Sanders... even though he wasn't.

The country legend felt the ire of his red-leaning fans after he posted a picture on Instagram wearing a "Sanders" jersey — with many not realizing it actually referred to the NFL player Barry.

There were many hints in plain view: the fact that it was a Detroit Lions jersey — the team Barry Sanders actually played for — and the fact the photo was taken at Garth's concert at the Ford Field, where the Detroit Lions actually play football.

But the thought of a good ol' red-blooded cowboy inviting a supposedly socialist take over of America was just too much for some of the singer's fans to bear — and the thunder rolled.

"Good grief. Can't you just do what you get paid to do ???? Why why why does it have to involve politics !!! 🤢 So sad. We don’t pay good money for anything other than to watch you perform. 😡Thought you were different. 🤦‍♀️" one irate fan wrote.

"Nothing like supporting a communist to loss a few fans! How about going to a successful socialist country and doing some research? Oh yes, you can't because there aren't ANY successful socialist countries!" another opined.

"If this is for Bernie Sanders, I'm done with you," a third warned. "I thought you were a true American that loves Our Country?"

In his caption, Garth was obliviously standing outside the fire.

"Detroit / You carried me all night long / But you always have / I'm in love with you! love, g #GARTHinDETROIT," he wrote.

In the last presidential election, Brooks never endorsed a candidate, but did reveal he'd be open to performing at Donald Trump's inauguration — before concert dates added to his tour nixed the idea.

In a Facebook video afterwards, he said he was praying for both the outgoing Democratic and incoming Republican Presidents.

"I'm going to tell you, with this whole presidential thing: we've got one going out, pray for him and his family. And for the president going in, pray for him and his family to guide this nation. Let's stay together. Love, unity, that’s what it's all about," he said.

"In the immortal words of Martin Luther King, the most durable thing that we've known is love. It will always be that way. Again, can't thank the Obamas enough for serving this country, and may God hold Trump's hand in the decisions that he makes in this country's name as well."

It needs no explanation, 'cause it all makes perfect sense — when it comes down to elections, he's on both sides of the fence.

