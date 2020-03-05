Miles Teller said he got to know Tom Cruise's strengths and weaknesses pretty well filming the highly anticipated "Top Gun: Maverick."

And while the young actor waxed on about starring in the sequel with the iconic star in Los Angeles on Tuesday, he took a moment to muse on how Cruise -- who has managed to convincingly portray action heroes for decades -- would deal with the outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), which has infected more than 94,000 and killed more than 3,200, according to recent media reports.

"That's probably the only enemy -- antagonist -- that Tom couldn't defeat," the 33-year-old said during a grocery run outside a local Whole Foods.

Teller went on to say that Cruise's "work ethic" could be intimidating. He also noted how the 57-year-old's penchant for doing his own stunts was something Teller and his other co-stars tried to emulate while filming the follow-up to 1986's "Top Gun."

"We were all a bunch of mini-Toms on the movie cause we were, ya know, we did all our own stunts. We were up in the jets the whole time," the "Whiplash" star admitted.

"We were pulling up to 8 G's, we had 3 months of flight training," he added.

Meanwhile, concerns over the spread of the coronavirus has caused the production of the seventh installment of Cruise's "Mission: Impossible" franchise to be put on hold, as the film was scheduled for a three-week shoot in Venice, Italy.

Italy has reported 3,089 people infected with coronavirus and 107 deaths over all at this time, according to The New York Times.

"Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew, and efforts of the local Venetian government to halt public gatherings in response to the threat of coronavirus, we are altering the production plan," a representative from Paramount Pictures --which is distributing "Top Gun: Maverick" -- said in a statement.

Other film and television projects have been affected as well, with "No Time to Die" -- Daniel Craig's last Bond film -- being moved from an April opening to a November one, and the reality show "Amazing Race" postponing production for the time being.

No word yet if the expected debut date of June 24th for "Top Gun: Maverick" will be modified.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photo Gallery Instagram