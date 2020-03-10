Chris Harrison his promised for months that Peter's "Bachelor" journey would end like no other, and he wasn't wrong. At one point, Peter stood there at the final rose ceremony with no women. Would that be how his story ended?

It turns out there were plenty of twists and turns along the way. One hero emerged, one villain was exposed and some incredibly harsh words poured forth from the mouths of Peter's parents before Chris signed off and reintroduced Bachelor Nation to the next Bachelorette, Clare Crawley.

And on every single one of those points, the internet exploded with reactions and outrage. And yes, we're including the already-announced Bachelorette. After watching how Peter's debacle of a season wound down, Bachelor Nation was ready to name a new Bachelorette and throw Clare back to the wolves.

There's nothing to say that the woman they rallied behind couldn't come forward for the next installment, or even a year or so down the road. There's something to be said about that time to allow for closure and healing. Some could argue -- and we would not disagree -- that Peter coming into this season so quickly after Hannah Brown rejected him set him up for failure.

His own failings and inability to make decisions and be true to himself were also huge obstacles, but we think he was kind of a mess when he got into this. People talk about how most rebound relationships end in disaster. This entire season of "The Bachelor" was Peter's rebound relationship and it ended ... well, we'll get to that in a second.

Final Rose by Default

If you had skipped the rest of the season, you might have been euphoric as Peter woke up refreshed and ready to commit his heart and soul to Hannah Ann, who clearly felt the same way. If you'd watched Monday night's episode, you'd wonder what the hell he was talking about.

How can he say he's so sure Hannah Ann is the one when he was ready to give his full heart and soul to Madison just two days ago? Dude was settling for who was left ... without even telling her she was the only one left. How is that supposed to make her feel? How is that remotely fair to her or her feelings?

We get there are rules about what you can and can't say in reality television, but dropping in that Madison left two days ago in the middle of a proposal is pretty shitty. If Hannah Ann had had two seconds to think about it, she might have remembered that it was one night ago he said his heart was torn.

Madison was gone and he was still torn in two? And yet, he was going to settle for Hannah Ann. When pressed later, he said it was because he didn't want to risk letting her go. But you can not let her go and not propose at the same time, guy. Come on!

And then, to rub salt in the wounds, Peter ultimately called off their engagement because he still had feelings for Madison. Hannah Ann was nothing but devoted to him all season long and all she wanted was for him to lover her back. He couldn't do it. Madison, meanwhile, didn't love him and he couldn't stop loving her.

Victoria Fuller played with his hearts and gaslighted him throughout the season and he took her into the final three. Peter has been making terrible decisions all along, being more attracted to trainwrecks and drama and people he argues with than the one person who has just stood there and loved him.

Hannah Ann the Boss

When given the chance to confront Peter, Hannah Ann was an absolute beast in being just as honest with her feelings about how he handled his season as she was with her heart. She had no interesting in hearing how "so sorry" he was over and over again for dumping all over her and settling for her because he couldn't have what he really wanted.

"You took away from me my first engagement. You took that away from me 'cause I trusted you," she told him. "That's what you have continued to ask me to do. Be patient with me, have faith in me, trust in me."

As Peter continued to lamely apologize, Hannah Ann laid into him. "Sorry for what?" she asked. "For not being man enough to follow through with your words, to not being true to your words? Not being true to your feelings? Is that what you're sorry for?"

"I don't need anything more from you. You've one enough damage. I'm done. Here you go, here's this," she said, giving him back the engagement ring. "We're done."

And what we loved more than anything was that she meant that. Not only done with him, but done even listening to him. "I'm sorry, but your words, you can't be true to them, so why would I hear you out anymore?" she said. She even shut him down trying to get a final word before closing the car door.

A month or so later on the live finale, Hannah Ann continued to have harsh words for the outgoing Bachelor. "I should have really picked up on the first red flag you gave to me which was when you wanted to reach out to Hannah Brown to find closure with her," she told him.

"So really, looking back on it, our engagement involved three women. Me. You still being in love with Madison and proposing to me. And you needing closure with Hannah Brown. That's three women involved in our engagement I was completely blindsided to. So word of advice, if you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man."

Madison's Regrets

But that's not how Peter's journey ends, because Chris Harrison took the redeye (we're being as dramatic as he can be) to talk with Madison and update her on Peter's story where she admitted that she regretted walking away from him. When she found out he'd gotten engaged and broke it off, she said, "It breaks my heart, it's good, a bunch of things."

"He ended his engagement because of his feelings for you," Chris told her. "I think in his dream, he would be with you."

"That's a lot," Madison replied. "I mean, if we had a second chance at this, I'd take it in a heartbeat." And so she did.

Once again, Peter went from being "so, so sorry" to Hannah Ann to smiling and embracing Madison, while also telling her he was "so sorry." Is he really sorry, or is that just something he says to try and smooth things over? Is he learning anything from this experience about how his inability to be genuine and truthful with these women is hurting them, and that they exist and matter, too.

In the end, Madison and Peter decided to take it slow, which is probably the smartest decision he'd made all season. Where does it go from here? Neither of them addressed their deal-breaking differences that caused her to walk in the first place, nor the fact that by standing by her values, she was asking him to bend his to fit. He said he'd do it now, but will she bend at all to meet in the middle?

Barbara Bites Back

Barbara became public enemy number one after fans accused her of manipulating Peter with her tears during the family meetings with Hannah Ann and Madison. She was unapologetically not at all a fan of Madison, and that continued throughout the live show. It was perhaps a bit unfair that they kept a pop-in screen of her face in the bottom corner of so much of the episode, so we could see her reactions in real-time, which included rolling her eyes at Madison.

She did applaud Hannah Ann standing up for herself, so we at least know she can acknowledge when her son screwed up. But she did not back down on not really liking Madison at all. Weirdly, she made it about Madison making the family wait three hours to meet her in Australia and then not being able to say she loved Peter.

Madison was incredibly conflicted that day, unsure if she should continue on the journey and how her truth and her values could line up with standing by Peter. The day was not about Barabara or the Webers, but by making her complaint about her being made to wait while Madison and Peter talked it out and Madison not apologizing to her, Barbara tried to make it about her and how Madison treated her compared to Hannah Ann.

To her credit, Madison still did not apologize to Barbara because that moment wasn't about Barbara. We'd argue that Barbara should have been more concerned that Madison didn't seem that into Peter than how she personally felt slighted by Madison's perceived lack of courtesy to her.

Family relations are important, but we have to applaud for Peter standing up to his mother (and father) and saying that this is his journey and he has to figure it out on his own. Bachelor Nation lit up on social media with allegations that Barb whispered to her husband (in Spanish) to also say something bad about Madison to help her out. She is not out here making fans!

"Chris, he's gonna have to fail to succeed. That's it," Barbara amazingly said right there on live television. "Chris, all his friends, all his family, everyone who knows him knows it's not gonna work. So we've been trying to help him. Would we want it to work, yes, but--"

Peter cut her off at that point, but her point had been made. She thinks this is a huge mistake. Is she right? Quite possibly. Will Peter have to find out on his own? Absolutely. And like we said, we're encouraged he's decided to take things slow because there are a lot (a lot) of things he and Madison will have to work through to make it work.

Love isn't always enough; it also takes honesty, compromise and understanding. Time will tell if they have enough of those as well.

While Peter and Madison decide if they can figure out love, Twitter took no time in deciding they did not love a whole lot of things about this finale, while absolutely falling in love with Hannah Ann.

She may have been quiet through much of the season, but the drama-free woman stole Bachelor Nation's heart with her fiery passion, her conviction, her sense of self and her grace and poise under fire at only 23 years old. We're not gonna lie, we'd back her as a future Bacholorette, too.

Check out how Bachelor Nation is processing the end of Peter's wild journey below:

Is nobody gonna mention what Peter's mom said in Spanish? "Di algo mal también, ayúdame." Meaning "Say something bad, too. Help me." Ridiculous and toxic. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/xnlczBluE0 — Emily ✨ (@emcvx) March 11, 2020

Lol Barb out here thinking she's sly whispering in Spanish like millions of Americans don't understand what she's saying on her hot mic.



"Say something bad--help me."

#TheBachelor #TheBachelorFinale



pic.twitter.com/2M2cwkDU8t — Bachelor Bob (@BachelorBob_) March 11, 2020

So Barb doesn't like Madison bc she made them wait 3 hrs before meeting them (while she figured out HER FUTURE w THEIR SON) & didn't apologize to HER when she came in & didn't want to accept a proposal from a guy that just pounded 2 other women a few days before.. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/SvpjMfqUO9 — Summer Bridges (@sk2_AU) March 11, 2020

Barb's reaction when her baby boy has sex 4 times in a windmill



vs



Barb's reaction when her son might love someone with strong morals



#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/qsFrUoY3Zt — Jason (@trickshotjay18) March 11, 2020

In Alabama this look is 100% followed by a "Well bless your heart..." #TheBachelor #TeamMadison pic.twitter.com/6uP1NRVvYl — Jen (@JTHolderbein) March 11, 2020

Raise your hand if you want back the last 2 months of your life that you wasted watching #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/SNgngMiRhN — Regina Squcci (@Regina_Squcci) March 11, 2020

#TheBachelor This is the real angel on earth. She was viciously attacked on national TV for not compromising her morals and was grace personified pic.twitter.com/YxFs2Suv39 — annieleigh (@AnnieWooliver1) March 11, 2020

First thing Madi says when findng out Peter broke off his engagement was "is he ok" and Barb had the audacity to sneer and roll her eyes. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/9CG1tnO66u — Kris M. (@KrisCross6) March 11, 2020

Barb seems to be forgetting that HER ANGEL SON also made a family wait without an apology during this season too tho 🤔🤯 #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/EQQ64kxrTw — katie bergl (@katiebergl) March 11, 2020

Damn I love Hannah Ann. She's just roasting him alive and I am here for itttt #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/xyzvqYKbjr — bry (@brye444) March 11, 2020

This girl held her own! That was confidence and maturity I never saw coming. #TheBachelor #HannahAnn pic.twitter.com/R6pduciOmP — not_malibu_barbie (@notmalibubarbie) March 11, 2020

"If you want to be with a woman, learn how to be a real man" yes 👏🏻yes👏🏻yes👏🏻 #HannahAnn #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/Sw41Ps95bh — not_malibu_barbie (@notmalibubarbie) March 11, 2020

Damn Hannah Ann went from "I wuv u Peter 🥺" to "Fuckin chose your words carefully, bitch boy" #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/2xla2sEhOH — arlene 💕💖💫 (@leneweenie) March 11, 2020

Me at Hannah Ann two weeks ago: ha look at this influencer made in a lab specifically to be on this show NICE TRY



Me this week:#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/fiONhygftB — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) March 11, 2020

Hannah Ann: "My first red flag after our engagement was you reaching out Hannah Brown to find closure."



Every single person in Bachelor Nation: #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/11DL3OMMNJ — The Classy Princess (@xoxo_Starlights) March 11, 2020

Hannah Ann to Peter: "Words are powerful, Peter. Either you don't mean what you say or you don't understand the weight of your words and how they impact people so which one is it."



Bachelor Nation: #thebachelor #thebachelorfinale pic.twitter.com/48wqAg2Kmw — Lauren Zima (@laurenzima) March 11, 2020

Hannah Ann took the final word and ATE Peter TF up with it 💅🏾#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/ci5cRCAZ4c — skyerenaee (@skyerenaee1) March 11, 2020

me watching #TheBachelor for the entire season just to find out who barb was crying about, being angry that it was hannah ann, then realizing hannah ann is a badass bitch and barb is an emotionally manipulative witch who caused everything to fall apart: pic.twitter.com/MqZPHXefkK — Lucy (@lbrum316) March 11, 2020