Brandi Glanville may not have had much to say about her rumored hookup with "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" costar Denise Richards during a new interview, but it wasn't for a lack of trying.

The professional reality star was a guest on Danny Pellegrino's "Everything Iconic" podcast this week, where he tried to get some dirt out of her about all things Denise. He was not successful, but she more than made up for it by spilling on a few other famous exes from her past.

ICYMI: Daily Mail claimed Denise and Brandi had been seeing each other from early 2019 until the middle of the year. The report alleged Denise told Brandi she and husband Aaron were in an "open marriage," but that apparently wasn't the case and he was "hurt" by the relationship. After Richards was confronted about the "affair," she reportedly stopped filming. Denise's rep said the initial report was false, while Richards herself denied having an open marriage.

"Speaking of sex ... what's going on with Denise?" asked the host during Brandi's latest interview. "You know what, you're gonna have to watch and see," she told him, before he asked whether it'll be an everyone against one person "vibe" on the next season on the show.

"That was not my experience at all. I think people are just anticipating and that's not what's gonna happen. There's always somebody that gets called on their shit, somebody gets a big head and every season they start acting like someone they're not, it's happened to all of us," she explained. "Because I'm only in part of the season, I can't speak to a lot of it but that's not the vibe I got in any way shape or form. As far as the Denise stuff, because I was given a cease and desist, I'm gonna just not talk about it until I have to."

A rep for Richards wasn't immediately available for comment regarding Brandi's cease and desist claims.

After revealing her favorite Denise performance was "Wild Things," she was asked where things "stand with" the actress now. "Let's just say we're standing and not laying down anywhere," said Glanville. "We don't have a relationship, unfortunately. I would love to be her friend. All I can tell you is I don't lie."

She also exclaimed "Stop it! I am not answering that question" when asked what it was like "hooking up with Denise."

Talk then turned to some of Brandi's confirmed exes, including her current relationship with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian and his wife LeAnn Rimes. While there were long stretches of bad blood between them in the past, things seem to have taken a turn for the better in recent years.

"They're great. It's a little bit weird, but we spend time together. We were together on Thanksgiving, we have Mother's Day brunch together, I just want to make the kids are happy at this point," explained Glanville. "I have to put my own ego and c--tiness aside and do it for the kids, because they're so happy when we're all together."

Glanville was then asked about her relationship with Gerard Butler, after previously saying they were together for a "week of fun" after she became a Bravolebrity.

"I was on Housewives but he did not know that and it really bothered him that I didn't tell him that," claimed Brandi. "I don't lead with, somebody comes up to me at a beach party, 'Hi, I'm on Housewives.' That's asshole-like."

She went on to call him "lovely," "very handsome" and "sexy," but claimed he was "a little paranoid" about the paparazzi when they were together. "It was fine, it was good. It was a long time ago," Glanville added.

When asked about any other famous hookups, Brandi said she dated David Schwimmer during his "Friends" years. "He wore makeup, he wore concealer out during the day and it really annoyed me," she claimed. "I understand you're on set, you're used to wearing makeup, but I wasn't used to a man wearing makeup. In the moment, it bothered me."

She also claimed he called her a "bigger girl" at the time, when she weighed "like 109 pounds."

Brandi went on to say she actually went out on a date with Matt LeBlanc first, but was immediately turned off when they got back to his place. "We went back to his house, he let his dog lick his ice cream and I was out. I was like, nope," she explained. "I was totally gonna have sex with him, then the dog licked the ice cream and he licked the ice cream and I was like, I can't. I was very f--k that, very picky."

She and David, however, hit it off after a double date and they began going out for a few months. "I slept with David, I didn't sleep with Matt," said Brandi.

"I dated a lot, I made out a lot. I made out with one of the men in 'The Notebook,' they were single at the time, that's all I will say, I can't say [who]" she added. "I dated Ben Stiller for a little while, he has a giant penis."

Stiller previously confirmed the two had a "short-lived," "fun" time together during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live." In 2016, he told Andy Cohen, "I wouldn't characterize it as a relationship. It was a couple of dates and fun. I'm not sure my wife is even aware of that."