Tana Mongeau Says She Might Not Be 'Alive' If Not For Ex Mod Sun
"u teach me new shit every day and i will never not love a minute i spend with u," the internet personality wrote.

Tana Mongeau is sending her love for her ex-boyfriend and "favorite human" Mod Sun on his special day.

Taking to Instagram Tuesday, the YouTube star, 21, posted a sweet tribute to the rapper, 33, in honor of his birthday and expressed her gratitude for Mod being her "rock."

"happy birthday to my best friend + favorite human. i simply question every day if i'd be alive if it wasn't for ur existence," Tana captioned the post, which included a pic of the couple together and another of Mod on stage. "we've come along way and i'm never not grateful for that."

"u teach me new shit every day and i will never not love a minute i spend with u," she continued. "i'd keep telling instagram how much u rock but i'm sitting on stage while u perform yet another sold out show and i'd rather watch that then tell u in person so bye!!!!!!!!!!"

Mod took to the comments section to share this thanks for Tana's post, admitted he became emotional. "U just made me cry tana," he commented.

Tana posted another photo of the two on her Instagram Stories. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY @modsun. thank u for simply being u," she wrote alongside the pic. The reality star also shared multiple videos from Mod's sold out concert from the night.

Last year, Tana was in a polyamorous relationship with Mod and Bella Thorne, before the ladies split in February 2019. Bella and Mod Sun broke up a few months later in April.

Tana went on to date Jake Paul, 23, and the couple became engaged after just three months of dating. Tana and Jake had a wild, over-the-top wedding ceremony in Las Vegas last July, however, it was later discovered the pair were never legally married.

Tana and Jake announced their separation in January.

Although it's unclear if Tana and Mod are dating again, it definitely seems that Tana has some strong feelings for her ex.

