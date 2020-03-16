Teresa Giudice's sex life with estranged husband Joe -- or lack thereof -- led to a very candid conversation during the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" reunion.

In a sneak peek at part three, airing later this week, Andy Cohen grilled the "RHONJ" star about her recent trip to Italy to see Joe for the first time since he went overseas to await the verdict in his deportation appeal.

During the reunion, Andy noted that before her trip, Teresa said she wasn't physically attracted to Joe anymore -- but was curious whether that would change when she saw him in person. "Were you when you saw him?" asked Cohen.

Teresa shook her head no.

"Did you have sex with him in Italy?" he pressed on. Again, she shook her head no.

"Was there a part of you that wanted to?" Teresa: "No"

Andy: "Did he want to have sex with you?" Giudice then nodded affirmatively.

Teresa explained she had to tell Joe no, before thanking daughter Audriana for sleeping with her every night of their family's trip. "It was a good cock-blocker," said Giudice.

When asked how Joe reacted to her shutting him down, Teresa said "he was not happy," like any guy would react "when you say no to him." She also explained she felt a lot of anger and resentment toward Joe, saying that her mother's death really sparked a lot of that in her. She has previously said she felt her prison sentence robbed her of precious time with her late mom.

Her brother Joe Gorga chimed in there too, claiming Joe's troubles and the time behind bars they caused made everything worse for their mother and contributed to her decline. "I got a lot to say, but I can't," he added.

The final part of the "RHOJ" reunion airs Wednesday on Bravo.