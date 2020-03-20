Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Simon Rex Claims He Was Offered $70K to Lie About Meghan Markle
"I just said the truth ... and took a lot less money for that."

Simon Rex and Meghan Markle didn't have sex, but one tabloid apparently offered him a helluva lot of money to say they did.

The former MTV VJ claims he could have pocketed a huge sum of cash for lying about his relationship with Prince Harry's other half and revealed why he turned it down in an interview with Hollywood Raw Podcast.

During the interview, Rex made it clear the two never dated, but "hung out one time because we did a TV show together."

"Nothing happened. We never even kissed. We hung out once in a very non-datey way," he explained. "But it gets spun into we dated. She was just someone that I met on a TV show and we got lunch. That was the extent of it. Nothing happened, just to be clear."

"It's funny because the tabloids actually, when that story broke, a couple British tabloids offered to pay me a lot of money to say a lie that we actually hooked up," he then claimed. "I said no to a lot of money because I didn’t feel right lying and f–king up the royal f–king family. I didn't want to be whacked in the alley of London because I f--king lied."

He said the tabloid, which he didn't name, "wanted me to say we basically f--ked, or tell us a sexy story." Rex also said they offered him $70,000 for a "juicy story." In the end, he says he told them "the truth ... and took a lot less money for that."

"I didn't feel right doing it," he continued, admitting that there was a time in his life where he probably would have taken them up on the offer. "But [I was] like, that doesn't feel like and I don't need the money that bad, so I said no."

Rex also said he didn't want to be "that guy" and possibly upset Harry. "Maybe I'm too nice," he added, "A lot of people would have done it. I don't like that, it feels weird."

