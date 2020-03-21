Steve Martin Playing Banjo in the Woods is Everything We Need Right Now

Steve Martin must have his finger on the pulse of America because he just gave us what we need in these trying times.

The legendary comedian took to Twitter on Saturday to serenade our spirits with an awesome ditty on his banjo, while he appeared to play alone in the woods, still adhering to social distancing recommendations to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" star kept it casual in a baseball hat, fleece jacket and sweatpants as he captioned the clip, "Banjo balm."

It seemed like a simple gesture, but Steve's mastery of the folk instrument and the the uplifting music appeared to soothe the souls of many online.

Fans -- including many celebrities -- were quick to show their appreciation as the veteran actor took their minds off the COVID-19 crisis, even if for just a moment. It was a perfect distraction for those that are quarantined.

Kim Catrall posted, "Thanks.@SteveMartinToGo Needed that," while "Modern Family" star Eric Stonestreet shared, "Thank you for that beautiful ditty."

Thank you for that beautiful ditty. — Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) March 21, 2020

Loved this! Love you Steve! — Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) March 21, 2020

"Thank you Steve Martin," was written by comedian Patton Oswalt, as Mia Farrow echoed his sentiment with, "Thank you Steve! Stay safe."

A Twitter follower referenced one of his "SNL" characters as they wrote, "America is wild & crazy about you!"

And another social media user said what was on many of our minds, "Will you play for us every day, please?"

Check out more heartfelt reactions to Steve's impromptu concert below!

Thank you Steve! Stay safe — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) March 21, 2020

One of my favourite thing happening in this awful time is the amount of artists sharing their talents with us to help us through. This was amazing! — Jessica Brown (@Journeylady) March 21, 2020

I literally cried watching Steve Martin playing the banjo and I can’t quite explain why — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) March 21, 2020

He's got a special purpose. Thank you Steve pic.twitter.com/QJD1iPgNsh — jumpy231 🌏 😷🙏🍀 (@jumpy231) March 21, 2020

Cool so we're at the point where I cry at a soothing banjo tune. Thanks Steve! — Andrew Zuber (@TheRealZuber) March 21, 2020

So much has changed since you were a youngin' with your own unique way of holding your banjo. pic.twitter.com/ppgFkq6tBE — Banjo Pope ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ✘ (@BanjoPope) March 21, 2020

God I hope this song is playing in the background when I'm running through the woods from post-apocalyptic cannibalistic gangs this time next year. 😭👌 — Cloudie McDoom (@cloudiemcdoom) March 21, 2020