Comedians Parody Gal Gadot's Celebrity 'Imagine' After Social Media Backlash, Poking Fun at Privilege
The "Wonder Woman" star is still taking heat for posting a compilation video of her and other wealthy stars singing John Lennon's classic amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A group of comedians are the latest to react to Gal Gadot's viral-for-all-the-wrong-reasons video of celebrities singing John Lennon's "Imagine."

The "Wonder Woman" star surely thought she was doing something pure and good for the world when she rallied the troops among her famous friends to share a compilation video of them all singing the classic track amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Her goal was to show unity in a world of social distancing, quarantine and isolation.

But for many who were just starting to feel the economic impact of the various shutdowns being implemented, it came across as a tone-deaf response from the most privileged people in our society. Imagine there's no food on the table, or roof over your head.

There was an immediate social media backlash to the video, which included appearances by Will Ferrell, Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, Sia, and more. Many were arguing that the millionaires in the video would be better served donating money to the cause than simply singing a song.

It is worth noting that many have just done that, including Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, Rihanna, Eric Stonestreet, Ciara, Bethenny Frankel, Justin Bieber and many more.

Nevertheless, that frustration was palpable as Gadot's efforts backfired spectacularly just a few days ago.

In response, a group of comedians -- and Joey Fatone -- came together to put voice to why so many felt a disconnect from Gadot's intentions, as well as from the people trying to share that message of solidarity and goodwill during what is sure to be a very challenging time for many with far fewer (if any) commas in their bank accounts.

The clip, which features Josh Wolf, Jeffrey Ross, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Brittany Furlan, Sarah Colonna, Sinbad and others, talks about hoarding Purell (to wash your car) and having to give up keto, and that's just the opening lines. Other lines include lamenting that the nanny would rather be with her family ("all she cares about is herself") and how you're not wealthy if you only have three cars!

"I know there's a lot of very wealthy people out there going without their amenities," said Wolf at the top of his video. "This is for them."

Luckily, he shared it with the rest of the world, too.

