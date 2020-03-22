Sophie Turner may have been throwing some serious shade at fellow Marvel star Evangeline Lilly with her recent Instagram livestream criticizing anyone who would risk other people's health and safety by defying social distancing and isolation recommendations or mandates (as in California and other areas) during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"'Stay inside. Don't be f***ing stupid, even if you count your 'freedom' over-- I don't know, what is it? Your health?," the "X-Men" said in the video originally posted on Friday.

She distinctly threw up air quotes around her use of the word "freedom," which certainly had many thinking of Lilly's controversial response to her critics. She also had a funny face filter on, which almost softened the blow ... but only almost.

"I don't give a ffff about your freedom, you could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you by doing this," Turner continued her rant, urging everyone to "stay inside guys." Joe Jonas offered his own square-headed support in the clip, but let his wife do the talking.

i’m living for sophie turner dragging evangeline lilly and vanessa hudgens after they said the coronavirus quarantine is overdramatic and they value their freedoms over their health. sophie did not come to play pic.twitter.com/yWJckWPDDX — rey (@dicksgraysn) March 20, 2020

While she never mentioned Lilly by name, Turner's video hit the internet just one day after the media picked up Lilly's story, which started off with her dropping the comment that she had just dropped her kids off at gymnastics camp. "They all washed their hands before going in," the "Ant-Man" star added.

The actress then jumped into her comments to defend her choices against her critics, which only exacerbated their outrage. "I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over their freedom, some people value freedom over their lives," she replied to one comment. "We all make our choices."

The problem for many, though, is that choosing to engage with the public during a pandemic isn't just a personal choice, it's a choice that could negatively impact tens to hundreds to thousands to millions of people.

TMZ noted that not only is Lilly living with her father, who has stage 4 leukemia, she also said she is "immune compromised at the moment" herself.

She further touted some of the more prevalent conspiracy theories, such as COVID-19 just being another "respiratory flu" (it's much more serious than that), this is just the government trying to take more control over people's lives, and even suggesting that COVID-19 might be politically motivated, saying, "There's something every election year."

