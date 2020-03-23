This Guy Is Licking Toiletries on Store Shelves Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

This is the disgusting moment a Missouri man filmed himself licking toiletries on a store shelf.

The clip, currently doing the rounds on social media, has been viewed on Twitter almost 4million times.

It shows the man standing in the toiletries aisle of an unidentified supermarket.

"Who's scared of coronavirus - don't touch your mouth?" he asks, before running his tongue along a whole row of products.

He captioned his vile stunt: "I'm a nasty moths f--cker!!!"

Suggestions for punishment came thick and fast on Twitter, ranging from jail time, a beating, and denial of care should he contract the virus.

"I really hope someone with coronavirus picked up one of those and put it back before he did that," one wrote.

"idiot, deserves what he gets, he could also be a carrier, in which case that is attempted murder if a older person was to handle and subsequently contract," wrote a second.

"Hopefully natural selection does its thing," added a third.

According to the St Louis Dispatch, Warrenton Police Department had IDed the man and taken him into custody after receiving tipoffs from around the world.

"We have received numerous reports about the video from locals, nearby residents, as well as people from the Netherlands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom," a statement from the department said. "We take these complaints very seriously and would like to thank all of those who reported the video so the issue could be addressed."

Meanwhile the rest of the world is taking the threat seriously, as the UK became the latest country to lock its citizens down, while the International Olympic Committee finally decided to postpone the Games.

So far, some 375,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported worldwide, including more than 16,000 fatalities.

