Farrah Abraham Addresses Those 'Loving Coronavirus Season' Comments

Not everyone is bummed about coronavirus "season" -- in fact, Farrah Abraham says she loves it.

The "Teen Mom" alum drew plenty of internet ire last week when she said as much. But she explained that she and daughter Sophia are simply used to the situation thanks to their lifestyle.

"A lot of moms who are like stay at home moms or just travel with their kids, we're used to self-quarantine ourselves," she said as she grabbed some last minute supplies last week, on what would be the last day before LA's stay at home order was issued.

"I mean I stock up, I get everything, I'm like a supermom --and that's how I roll."

While the social media star claims to be more prepped than most, she admits she isn't au fait with all aspects of Rona life.

"I'm not used to wearing gloves and masks, and running out of Clorox and toilet paper and all that," she said. "But I'm definitely used to being at home and being around my daughter 24/7... a lot of people have had a hard time juggling school and everything at home and working from home.

She added her outlook on the situation was "always positive! Everyone can do this!"

As for tips and advice for staying fit while stuck at home she advised balance: "Meditation, watch some shows that you love... stay balanced, it's hard."

"Our gym was shut down, we can't go to the gym," she lamented. "Do some squats, incorporate your kids, it's hard on the kids too," she said.

But would she confirm she "loves" coronavirus "season"?

"Coronavirus season should only come once, and hopefully it's gone soon," she said.

In her March 16 Instagram post, as the pair shared some tips about homeschooling, Farrah claimed "Everything can be done from home and online, and I am super-pumped about that, because I am such a homebody, and I kinda love coronavirus season."

What she did not like about coronavirus season was not being able to buy eggs in the three grocery stores she went to, for a cake Sophia was baking.

Meanwhile, the reality star doesn't seem to be taking the stay at home order too seriously -- on Thursday she shared photos of herself and 11-year-old Sophia enjoying electric scooter rides through the abandoned streets of Hollywood.

"Still the coolest celeb mom even during #covid_19" she captioned the post.

That same day, the US overtook China and Italy as the country with the most coronavirus cases in the world at more than 82,000, and almost 1,200 deaths.

