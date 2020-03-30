Rita Wilson Celebrates Being a COVID-19 and Breast Cancer Survivor

Rita Wilson has more than one health milestone to celebrate.

On Sunday, the 63-year-old actress took to Instagram to open up about how the date, March 29, marks five years since she beat breast cancer. The anniversary was made even more significant for the star as she and husband Tom Hanks have also just recovered from COVID-19.

Captioning a selfie with Larry David, a photo by her Hollywood Walk of Fame star, and a pic of her fourth studio album cover, Wilson wrote, "This date, March 29, represents a time of great happiness. I was on Broadway starring with Larry David in his play Fish In The Dark before finding out I had been diagnosed with breast cancer."

"March 29 also marks five years of being cancer free after having had a bilateral mastectomy," she continued. "I am so thankful for my health, for the doctors, nurses, friends and family who got me through that time. You, online friends, also need to be thanked because your prayers and optimism were felt deeply. And, so thankful for the blessings God has bestowed on me, then and now. "

"One year ago on March 29, I was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a street, that as a child, I'd walk on an read all the names of the stars I admired, never believing one day my name would be on one of those stars. And one year ago today, I released my fourth album, 'Halfway to Home.' Every day I get to make music is a gift. So much has happened musically in that one year. So much goodness."

"All of this would not be possible without good health," she concluded. "So, today, March 29, I am celebrating the beauty of this life, the blessings God has given, and my continued good health, even now as a COVID 19 survivor. Please take a moment today to acknowledge the amazing creation your bodies are and to thank it for doing so much."

Wilson and Hanks, 63, were the first two celebrities who revealed they had tested positive for the coronavirus, which has infected more than 740,000 and killed more than 35,000 worldwide. (In the US, there are more than 140,000 reported cases and 2,500 have died so far.)

The couple were in Australia earlier this month when they became ill as Hanks was doing pre-production for Baz Lurhmann's Elvis Presley biopic, where he will play the King's manager Colonel Tom Parker.

Wilson and Hanks kept their fans updated throughout their experience with the virus -- everything from their range of symptoms to how Wilson was beating her husband at gin rummy.

And after two weeks of quarantine in the land down under, the recovered pair returned home to Los Angeles.

