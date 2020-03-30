News By TooFab Staff |
Twitter Utterly Confused as Trump Invites MyPillow Guy to Address the Nation on Coronavirus
View Photos
Twitter
Celebrities Are Showing Off Their Gray Hair While in Quarantine

"Someone reset the simulation, please."

Forget Dr. Fauci -- we have the My Pillow Guy.

Donald Trump's daily Coronavirus briefings took their most bizarre turn yet on Monday when he invited the mustachioed TV pillow-hugger to the Rose Garden podium to address the nation about the killer virus.

"Boy do you sell those pillows," the POTUS said in his introduction of his "friend" and CEO Mike Lindell, who was very first to the stage.

Naked TikTok Challenge Takes Off During Coronavirus Isolation

View Story

In fairness, Lindell explained that his factory was switching production to face masks, no doubt a helpful development as health professionals struggle amid the shortage -- although everyone on Twitter was confused as to why he needed to tell the nation this in person.

Although nobody on Twitter managed to count the number of times Lindell said the words "My Pillow" -- many of the tweets concluded it was simply free advertising.

Lindell concluded his speech by asking if he could read something he wrote "off the cuff"; and it wasn't hard to see why the President allowed it.

"God gave us grace on September 8, 2016 to change the course we were on. God had been taken out of our schools and lives, a nation had turned its back on God. And I encourage you to use this time at home to get back in the Word, read our Bibles and spend time with our families."

Rihanna Teases Kevin Durant Over COVID-19 Diagnosis...and Drake Can't Help But Get Involved

View Story

"Our president gave us hope where just a few short months ago we had the best economy, the lowest unemployment rate and wages going up - it was amazing. With our great President, Vice-President and this administration and all the great people in this country praying daily, we will get through this and get back to a place that is stronger and safer than ever," the MyPillow guy decreed.

The speech ended as awkward as it began with Michael reaching out for a handshake, but being ignored because of course "we don't do that anymore."

Twitter predictably lit up:

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

Social DIstancing Instagram Stars Are Finding Creative Ways to Pass Time While Self-Isolating

#Coronavirus#DonaldTrump
Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In News

Twitter Utterly Confused as Trump Invites MyPillow Guy to Address the Nation on…

Twitter Utterly Confused as Trump Invites MyPillow Guy to Address the Nation on…
Naked TikTok Challenge Takes Off During Coronavirus Isolation

Naked TikTok Challenge Takes Off During Coronavirus Isolation
Luann's Forgiven Herself for Alcohol-Fueled Mistakes, Hopes Fans Can Too
Exclusive Interview

Luann's Forgiven Herself for Alcohol-Fueled Mistakes, Hopes Fans Can Too
Rihanna Teases Kevin Durant Over COVID-19 Diagnosis, Drake Chimes In

Rihanna Teases Kevin Durant Over COVID-19 Diagnosis, Drake Chimes In
Andy Cohen Details What It Feels Like to Have the Coronavirus

Andy Cohen Details What It Feels Like to Have the Coronavirus
Jessie James Decker Gets Real About Her Post-Pregnancy Insecurities In a Bikini

Jessie James Decker Gets Real About Her Post-Pregnancy Insecurities In a Bikini