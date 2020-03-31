Even Larry David knows its unusual that he's doing a PSA to encourage social distancing amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but these are unusual times.

Shared by the governor's office in California, the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star spoke directly to all the "idiots" who are choosing to still congregate and hang out and get together and selfishly ignore the social distancing and self-isolation mandates passed in California and other states across the nation.

"You're going out, I don't know what you're doing, you're socializing too close, it's not good," he said from his own home. "You're hurting old people like me. Well not like me; I have nothing to do with you. I'll never see you. But let's say other old people who might be your relatives, who the hell knows?"

"You're hurting old people like me. Well, not me... I'll never see you."



Larry David wants everyone to stay home to protect older Californians from #COVID19!

He does not do these things.

Listen to Larry.#StayHomeSaveLiveshttps://t.co/snYe5v55Rw pic.twitter.com/C5cKOaAufE — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) March 31, 2020

This is, of course, the message that younger people seem to be missing out on as they firmly defy all efforts to flatten the curve simply because they feel COVID-19 isn't that big of a deal to them, or isn't a real threat to their health. After all, they're young and healthy (never mind all the young and healthy people in hospitals, apparently, because most of them do seem to recover).

They're missing the point that even as relatively healthy carriers, they can pass the disease on to those in higher risk categories including older people and immunocompromised people. They need to slow down and care about someone else, or perhaps even think about someone else. But as we saw with the spring break kids, it just hasn't been happening as much as it should.

Despite being the age of many of their grandparents, David's HBO comedy has always appealed to younger viewers as well those old enough to remember when "Seinfeld" -- which he co-created -- was first airing. Thus, his attempt to speak to them directly.

"You're passing up a fantastic opportunity, a once in a lifetime opportunity to stay in the house, sit on the couch and watch TV," he said. "I don't know how you're passing that up. Well, maybe because you're not that bright."

And so he offered some advice, straight from the world of the fictional Larry David from "Curb," telling them, "If you've seen my show, nothing good ever happens going out of the house, you know that. There's just trouble out there. It's not a good place to be. So stay home and don't see anyone."

California, and Los Angeles in particular, is one of the first and hardest hit regions in the United States. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday reported 6,932 confirmed cases, with 1,617 of those hospitalized and 657 of those currently in intensive care. 150 people have died so far from the virus.

"Over the next few weeks we expect these numbers to increase," Newsom tweeted of all those figures, urging people to stay at home and take this seriously. The governor has enacted a stay-at-home order and shut down all schools and many "non-essential" businesses, with bars and restaurants limited to curbside or deliver service only.

NEW: CA has 6,932 positive cases of #COVID19.



1,617 of those who have tested positive are in our hospitals. 657 of those patients are in the ICU.



Over the next few weeks we expect these numbers to increase. This disease can impact anyone. Stay home. Take this seriously. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 31, 2020

