Man's best friend got a crash course in how to take the wheel of a 1996 Buick.

On Sunday, a Washington resident was arrested after he led police on a high speed chase that ended in a non-fatal crash, where police were shocked to find a pit bull in the driver's seat with the alleged perpetrator steering and pushing the pedals from the passenger side, according to local police.

"When we took him into custody -- he admitted to our troopers that he was trying to teach his dog to drive," trooper Heather Axtman told AFP.

"I wish I could make this up," Axtman confessed to CNN. "I've been a trooper for almost 12 years and wow, I've never heard this excuse. I've been in a lot of high speed chases, I've stopped a lot of cars, and never have I gotten an excuse that they were teaching their dog how to drive."

The incident unfolded when authorities were alerted to a driver who had reportedly hit two cars in the area and then took off, resulting in a high speed chase on the highway of up to 100 mph.

At one point, according to Axtman, a policeman attempted to corner the Buick, when he noticed the pooch in the driver's seat. The pursuit continued with the car running into the Centennial Trail, which is used for pedestrians and bicyclists.

"The fact that there wasn't anybody on the trail is nothing shy of miraculous," Axtman told CNN. "We are very thankful."

Eventually, police deployed spike strips to end the chase and they arrested 51-year-old Alberto Tito Alejandro, who was charged with reckless endangerment, hit and run, driving under the influence and felony eluding.

At the time of this reporting, no charges have been brought against the pit bull, who was placed in an animal rescue center while his owner awaits trial on March 30.

Alejandro's bond was set at $8,500.