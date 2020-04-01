Samuel L. Jackson Hilariously Orders Everyone to 'Stay the F--K' Home

Samuel L. Jackson didn't mince words when he had a message for everyone to heed during the coronavirus pandemic.

During a video chat from his home for "Jimmy Kimmel Live," the "Snakes on a Plane" star presented a warning for the quarantining crowds in the form of a children's bedtime story from the "Go the F--k to Sleep" series by Adam Mansbach.

"The 'rona is spreading/ This s--t is no joke/ It's no time to work or roam," Jackson began. "The way you can fight it/ is simple, my friends/ Just stay the f--k at home."

"Now, technically, I'm not a doctor/ but, motherf--ker, listen when I read a poem/ So, here I am, Sam f--kin' Jackson/ imploring you, keep your ass at home."

The poem goes on to highlight the importance of washing hands and using apps to visit friends online, with Jackson eventually thanking everyone for "doing your part to flatten the curve because that s--t is steep."

The actor explained how Mansbach contacted him to discuss bringing back the series, which Jackson had voiced for the original version's audiobook.

"People thought that this would be the perfect time to kind of bring that back," Jackson explained. "What [Mansbach] wanted to do was to remind people of what social distancing [is] and where we are right now. So he wrote a new poem, I read it, and we want to present it."

After Jackson was finished with his eloquent interpretation, host Jimmy Kimmel applauded and quipped, "I think you got another classic on your hands."

Watch the entire hilarious reading above!

