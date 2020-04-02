Brie Bella isn't ready to give up her career just yet.

In a TooFab exclusive clip for Thursday night's premiere of "Total Bellas," the former WWE star opens up to her twin sister Nikki about her concerns over having a second child. Brie, 36, already shares two-year-old daughter Birdie with husband Daniel Bryan.

"There's just so much on my plate right now. You know, just trying for the baby," says Brie, while on a picnic with Nikki. "It just keeps making me feel like why I haven't gotten pregnant in the last eight months is because there's other stuff that I have to work on before child comes."

"I see you and it's crazy how hard it is even with Birdie," Nikki replies.

Brie, 36, says it's hard for her to be both a hands-on mom and a career woman, especially because her daughter travels with her everywhere she goes.

"I can't imagine two [kids]," she tells her sister.

Though Brie admits she feels societal pressures to have another child, she says she would never ask her husband to give up his WWE career.

"I feel so much pressure to have a second child," she says in a confessional. "It's almost like what you're supposed to do. And if you don't do it then you're weird and that's what I guess makes it hard as I love my husband to death and I would never in a million years ask him to stop his career -- something he loves to do."

"But, it's like, because he's the man. He never has us to ask me like, 'Is it okay if I leave every week to go out of town for my job?' because it's just assumed," she adds. "As a woman, if we want children, we have to automatically think to yourself, 'Am I willing to give up my career right now?' And I love having a career."

Back at the picnic, Brie jokingly suggests to Nikki that she should give Birdie a cousin.

"Me? I'm not in the mood right now to have a kid," Nikki replies. "I'm sorry."

As we all know both Brie and Nikki become pregnant, it'll be interesting to see how the shocking news will shake things up. Watch it all go down when "Total Bellas" Season 5 premieres Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on E!.

