Cities in India are dressing up police forces in COVID-19 costumes to raise awareness about the pandemic that has begun to spread in the country of 1.3 billion people.

As part of the public health campaign in Hyderabad, a rally was held on Tuesday, where officers donned green and red helmets covered in spikes with bulbs on the end -- much like the microscopic image of the coronavirus -- all while holding up signs that read, "Don't Shake Hands," "Please Avoid Gathering" and "Social Distancing is Social Responsibility," according to Global News.

A few days earlier, Police Inspector Rajesh Babu of the Tamil Nadu Police Force appeared quite frightening in his alien-like headgear while stopping vehicles and pedestrians at checkpoints.

In India police are using a 'corona helmet' to educate ppl about the virus. pic.twitter.com/iGpZFxFwJF — Hermaphrodite Gnome (@martian_munk) March 29, 2020

No Lathi so this method :) by @blrcitytraffic



Ulsoor traffic Police seen wearing helmets that look like Covid_19 virus and educating violators.#StayAtHomeAndStaySafe pic.twitter.com/lK3zppqntu — Nolan Pinto (@nolanentreeo) March 30, 2020

Not to be outdone, a traffic cop in Bangalore slipped into a skeleton outfit, a horrifying mask and a molecular virus helmet as a new tactic to showcase the seriousness of the disease.

To really drive home the point of social distancing, some authorities wore the coronavirus helmets and walked the crowded streets with matching shields and makeshift lances, forcing citizens to separate.

As of Thursday, there were at least 962,977 positive cases of COVID-19 and at least 49,180 deaths worldwide, according to recent media reports. In India, there are at least 2,032 confirmed coronavirus cases and 58 deaths so far.

Indian police inspector wears a corona virus themed helmet, warning people to stay home at a checkpoint in Chennai, India. pic.twitter.com/TXRLdDG2y6 — Fikadu Mulugeta (@fikemulugeta) March 29, 2020

A helmet altered similar to #Corona virus was donned by a police officer in Chennai to spread awareness among motorists to stay home. The art was done by @kinggowtham , a Chennai based artist who has done many innovative campaigns on social issues. #StayAwareStaySafe #StayHome pic.twitter.com/GLuUkGL7fT — Alby John (@albyjohnV) March 28, 2020

Rajesh Babu's helmet was designed by local artist B. Gowtham, who came up with the idea after noticing his fellow citizens weren't taking preventative measures, according to CNN.

"People are not hygienic enough," he told the outlet. "We have government orders not to come out -- but still, we're seeing people roaming here and there without proper safety equipment, without masks."

On March 25, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a nationwide lockdown for 21 days.

This past Sunday, he acknowledged the challenges the lockdown created, but maintained it was the best precaution available.

"I understand your troubles but there was no other way to wage a war against corona for a country like India with a population of 1.3 billion," he said. "It is a battle of life and death and we have to win it. Therefore, such strong measures were absolutely necessary."

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photos Instagram