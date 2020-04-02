Jessica Simpson sure had a lot to say about John Mayer in her memoir, "Open Book," but has the singer himself read it?

That was the big question when the musician appeared on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" on Wednesday night, during a game of Never Have I Ever.

After a viewer asked whether he's cracked the book open, Mayer revealed that he hadn't ... and likely won't.

"I heard about it. I heard some things," he answered. "But as Pee Wee Herman says in 'Pee Wee's Big Adventure' before the movie of his life is about to play out at the end, he's not watching the movie and the reason he's not watching the movie, he says, 'I don't have to watch it Dottie, I lived it.' I think that's prescient here."

In her book, Jessica said her relationship with Mayer began -- innocently, she claimed -- before she announced her divorce to Nick Lachey. They met at a Grammy party in February 2005, with Mayer sending increasingly-intimate notes to her after. "As soon as I was single, he made his move," she said.

"He loved me in the way that he could and I loved that love for a very long time," she continued. "Too long. And I went back and forth with it for a long time. But it did control me."

She claimed that John "again and again ... told me he was obsessed with me, sexually and emotionally," but she often felt inadequate in the relationship. "I was so afraid of disappointing him that I couldn't even text him without having someone check my grammar and spelling," she added, saying that anxiety contributed to her alcohol dependence.

Simpson said Mayer broke up with her via email, but their relationship really came to an end after he called her "sexual napalm" in a now-infamous Playboy interview.

During the WWHL game, Mayer also revealed he's never been kicked out a hotel for "unruly" behavior, has never named his penis or listened to his own music while getting it on or hooked up in a restaurant bathroom. He has, however, had many a sex dream about an ex.

Cohen also asked whether Mayer had heard from either Ariana Grande or Gal Gadot after he poked fun at the video the "Wonder Woman" star orchestrated showing her and other celebs singing "Imagine." In his parody, Mayer said he was asked to participate in the video too, but misunderstood the assignment and sent a clip of him singing Ariana's "Imagine" instead.

"I didn't hear from Gal Gadot ... I did hear from Ariana," said Mayer. "I wanted to make sure she knew I wasn't making fun of her and I wasn't making fun of anyone in that video."

Of the original video itself, which drew criticism online after it dropped, he added, "If someone comes up to you with a tool to help you, but it's not exactly the right tool for the job, they still tried to help you. I just look for opportunities to make people laugh right now."

The segment ended with Andy asking if Mayer was "uncircumcised, as has been rumored." John's response: "My father is a Jewish man," sung to the tune of "My Body Is a Wonderland."