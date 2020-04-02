Lady Gaga has a big announcement to make, but it looks like we'll have to wait a bit longer to learn what it is.

On Wednesday night's at-home quarantine edition of the "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," the pop star made a quick appearance via FaceTime to share some exciting news. However, things didn't seem to go according to plan.

"Well we wanted to check in with our pal Lady Gaga, she has some big news she wanted to talk with me about today," the late-night host said, after finishing his monologue. "So, I got to FaceTime with her."

After the two greeted one another, Fallon set Gaga up to make her announcement.

"I can't, Jimmy. I can't talk right now. I'm really sorry. It's just, like, a really weird time right now," Gaga told Fallon, who then put the phone up to the camera.

A confused Gaga then asked in reply, "Hello? Jimmy? I can't see you? Am I on TV?"

After Fallon told Gaga she was on television, the "A Star Is Born" actress seemed to receive another phone call in the background.

"Wait, hold on," she told Fallon and then asked someone in the background, "Hey, guys, can you push that call back one minute?"

Fallon desperately tried to figure out what was happening. "There's something that you're working on, very big, [it's] going to help people out right now..." he said.

In response, Gaga dropped the bomb, saying she wouldn't be announcing the news just yet.

"I can't, I can't, I can't tell you everything right now because I'm still ironing out the details and I have a lot of phone calls to make," she explained.

When Fallon asked if he could call her back in like 10 minutes, the "Stupid Love" singer said had a different time in mind. "Can you call me on, um, can you call me Friday?" she asked, adding, "It's for COVID-19."

After the two agreed to move the big announcement to Friday, Gaga immediately called Fallon back to reschedule.

"Can we just move our time? Yeah, can we do it Monday," she asked with her glasses hanging upside down. "I promise we'll do it Monday."

"Oh, my heavens," he exclaimed. "You are the busiest person."

It looks like we'll just have to wait until Monday to see what Gaga has in store for us.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photo Getty