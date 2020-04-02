Lindsay Lohan Drops 'Back to Me' Single, Her First Official New Music in 12 Years

After teasing it for the better part of the week, Lindsay Lohan's official comeback into the world of music is here. The actress, singer and entrepreneur dropped "Back to Me," a club anthem that sees the one-time "bad girl" of Hollywood leaving the past behind her.

"The song is about rediscovering and accepting oneself, shutting out the noise and moving forward and letting the past go. Living in the now," Lohan said in an Instagram post teasing the new release on Thursday.

The message is about more than just leaving the past in the past, but also about learning to forgive yourself and genuinely move on and more forward.

Everyone deserves another chance in life and shouldn't necessarily be forever defined by transgressions of a misspent youth. Lindsay has certainly been chasing the very long shadows of hers throughout her entire adult life.

"My life is full of ripped up pages / I've been weak, contagious But I'm coming back, I'm coming back to me, "she sings on the new track.

Later she sings about shedding her past, saying, "I'ma do it right and let it go / Everything I can't control / Shoulda done it long ago."

She sounds as good as ever on the track, with her breathy lower register confidently powering through the uplifting lyrics without ever losing sight of the beat and the fact that this is about re-embracing your power and getting down on the dance floor.

A bona fide movie star in her teenage years, Lindsay expanded into music then where she found modest success on a few of her film soundtracks, as well as some studio releases.

While it never quite broke through on the Billboard charts, "Rumors" -- which spoke of the paparazzi and media scrutiny she was dealing with back in 2004 -- has probably become her most well-known song, perhaps because of how personal it was and how it spoke to the public's voracious appetite for salacious Lindsay gossip.

Last September, Lindsay released-and-quickly-deleted a song entitled "Xanax" with a bizarre accompanying video. A strange blip on the radar at the time, it was never considered an official release. Perhaps if a full album is forthcoming, it will appear there and get a proper release. Her last official release came with 2008's "Bossy."

